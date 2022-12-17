Parler Share
News

'The People Have Spoken': Elon Musk Backtracks Big Time, Brings Back Journalists and Pundits He Just Suspended

 By Richard Moorhead  December 17, 2022 at 7:20am
Parler Share

Elon Musk is reversing a wave of Twitter suspensions.

The megabillionaire and Twitter owner directed the reinstatement of nine accounts which had been suspended from Twitter earlier in the week on Friday night.

Musk tweeted a Twitter poll seeking input from the public on reversing the suspensions on Thursday.

Trending:
Trump Reveals Who He's Backing for House Speaker, Tells Those in Opposition to Stand Down

Musk went on to indicate that the poll in question was his basis for reversing the temporary bans, with 58.7 percent of the users calling for the immediate reinstatement of the accounts.

“The people have spoken,” he tweeted. “Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.”

Musk never said that the suspended accounts in question would be permanently banned from Twitter.

Is Twitter better with Musk in charge?

Some of the accounts that were suspended and reinstated include those of Washington Post and New York Times journalists, according to the Daily Mail.

The suspensions roused ire from the establishment media, with CNN releasing a statement threatening to roll back its usage of Twitter.

Related:
Elon Musk Appears to Have Just Forced Himself Out of Twitter CEO Role with a Stunning Move: 'Careful What You Wish'

Musk previously indicated that the suspended accounts had violated Twitter’s terms of service by posting content that “doxed,” or revealed, his physical location in real time.

The users appear to have shared content posted on other platforms by @ElonJet, a suspended Twitter account that posts the real-time travel information of Musk’s private jet.

In a Thursday Twitter Spaces chat, the megabillionaire clarified that journalists would be held to the same standard of conduct as other users under his administration after the suspensions, citing Twitter’s rules against doxing.

At least one account that had been banned this week remains suspended — that of progressive extremist Keith Olbermann.

Olbermann claimed he had been permanently banned from Twitter in a bizarre video posted on what appears to be his burner account.

A wave of accounts previously permanently suspended under Twitter’s old ownership have been restored since Musk acquired the company in October.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Biden Busted Using 'Old School' Slur On-Stage
Sam Bankman-Fried Changes Mind About Challenging US Extradition After Short Stay in Hellish Bahamian Prison
Marine Spends Last Moments of His Life Defending Woman from Armed Robber: 'He'll Always Be My Hero'
'The People Have Spoken': Elon Musk Backtracks Big Time, Brings Back Journalists and Pundits He Just Suspended
Now We've Got Their Names - 'Twitter Files' No. 6: FBI Flagged Accounts for Twitter to Censor
See more...

Conversation