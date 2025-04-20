People Tune in to 'The View,' Get Second Best News Possible on That Brain-Dead Liberal Lovefest

The best news about “The View” would be its cancellation. That’s a day many Americans eagerly await. But the second-best news has arrived, and it’s still a win for the nation’s sanity.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “The View” is on hiatus, with no new episodes until April 22, as the hosts take their annual spring holiday break.

The U.K. Daily Mail also reported on the show’s sudden absence, noting that it sparked confusion among the few viewers who actually look forward to fresh content.

This is so, so close to the news that everyone wants to hear about “The View,” or at least everyone with a room-temperature IQ. A full cancellation would be ideal, but a break — however temporary — is a welcome start.

It’s still great news for America, but it’s not quite the best news we could get when it comes to “The View.” At the very least, the show’s absence gives us a brief reprieve from its toxic drivel.

For years, “The View” has been a cesspool of liberal propaganda, slobbering over leftists while spitting on anyone who dares to disagree with their warped world view.

Take their reaction to President Donald Trump’s inauguration as just one glaring example. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, the token “Republican” on the show, whined that Trump’s speech was too “Christian nationalist,” a pathetic attempt to smear his patriotism.

Then there’s Sunny Hostin, who unleashed a vilely racist, post-election rant blaming white people for Trump’s victory. And she seemed to be almost proudly dripping with racial resentment on live TV.

Joy Behar’s antics are just as vile. Not long ago, she was forced to humiliate herself on air, admitting she lied about Elon Musk and begging him not to sue her, exemplifying the sort of “integrity” one can expect from this farcical show.

The show’s hatred for Biblical Christianity is palpable. They mock traditional values at every turn, sneering at anything that doesn’t fit their progressive agenda.

Yet, in a delicious twist of hypocrisy, they’re more than happy to take the days off that come with Easter, a holiday rooted in the very faith they deride.

It’s good news for America’s collective IQ that “The View” is off the air, even temporarily. The show does nothing but drag down discourse with its brain-dead takes.

In fact, one could even argue that it’s also a small win for the reputation of liberals everywhere. “The View” doesn’t exactly win over non-leftists. It just alienates them with its smug, one-sided rants.

All this show does is pander to leftists, offering a safe space for their worst impulses while demonizing everyone else. It’s a master class in division, not dialogue.

Eventually, a day will come when no one remembers that this show, made by idiots for idiots, ever existed. It will all be forgotten, and on that day, the world will heal just a little bit.

“The View” has spent decades platforming the most unhinged voices on the left, from Whoopi Goldberg’s absurd hot takes to Ana Navarro’s endless Trump-bashing.

Their hiatus might be temporary, but it’s a reminder that even the most insufferable shows can’t run forever. America deserves better than this garbage.

So, while we wait for the day “The View” is canceled for good, let’s savor this brief silence. It’s a small victory for reason in a world that desperately needs it.

Here’s hoping the next break is permanent. Until then, enjoy the peace — your TV screen and your sanity will thank you.

