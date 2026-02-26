These People Want Your Kids: Dems Object to GOP Rep Reading LGBT Propaganda for Pre-Teens, Claim It's Not Appropriate for Adult Audience

The people who want to indoctrinate your children in public schools and libraries would like you to know that the LGBT propaganda they want to lay on them isn’t appropriate for adult settings.

During a hearing in the Minnesota Senate which ended up going viral for all the wrong reasons, a Democrat called a Republican member out for reading from a book he said was in the teen section and recommended for kids as young as 12.

The reason? It wasn’t appropriate for state lawmakers, obviously.

The viral footage was taken from a hearing of the Education Finance Committee of the Minnesota Senate, where librarians were testifying on Wednesday about the library ecosystem in the state.

That included a book available in several libraries brought in by Minnesota State Sen. Michael Holmstrom called “This Book Is Gay.” This book is recommended for kids as young as 12, he said, including at some of the public libraries run by several of the people who had testified during the hearing.

“This book, among other things, it recommends to young children how to flirt in gay bars, it recommends to children how to enter into non-consensual sexual relationships,” Holmstrom said, before reading from an especially graphic section of the book.

“Oral sex is popping another dude’s p*** in your mouth, or indeed popping yours in his,” Holmstrom said while reading from this masterpiece. “There’s only one hard and fast rule when it comes to b***jobs: Watch the teeth.”

“And then it goes on to say that, ‘Letting any guy c** in your mouth is safe sex–‘” he continued, before being interrupted.

“Madam chair,” one of the other state senators on the panel says.

“Oh, this isn’t appropriate for this committee?” Holmstrom asked.

“We don’t need to read items that — it’s not the things that you’re reading that are inappropriate — you got your clippable moment, and maybe we can just just move on,” said Minnesota State Sen. Bonnie Westlin, a Democrat.

“It just seems absurd that this is appropriate for a 12-year-old, but not for the senators in this committee,” Holmstrom responded.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

🚨 WOW: Minnesota Freedom Caucus member Senator Michael Holmstrom just read from a book recommended for kids as young as 12 years old, “This Book Is Gay.” The Democrat Chair of the Committee tells him to STOP reading the book. “Oh this isn’t appropriate for this committee.”… pic.twitter.com/v6C4DJiy6z — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 25, 2026

Call this a stunt, but the fact is the stunt works.

Why did this get stopped? Duh: This stuff doesn’t belong in the Minnesota Senate. It’s not a conversation even for adult audiences.

If that’s the case, why would it belong on a 12-year-old’s reading list?

Mind you, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen this kind of stuff from the people who want to control what your kids can and can’t access — and not only do so loosely, but do so in such a way that it’s propagandistic and evil.

It’s not even the worst incident of this, sadly.

And when the spotlight shines on them, what do they say? Well, that this isn’t the time and place for their smut, because it’s not even suitable for adults.

But it’s suitable for your kids, so long as the parents don’t fully realize what they’re being force-fed. That kind of leftist logic doesn’t work when exposed to air.

