Commentary

People Wonder if Alleged GiveSendGo Hacker Is Demonic After Disturbing Video Where He Squirms Like a Snake

 By Samantha Chang  February 17, 2022 at 1:30pm
The self-professed “cyberterrorist” who allegedly hacked the Christian crowdfunding website GiveSendGo and doxed thousands of people who donated to the Canadian truckers protest has ignited conjecture that he’s acting under demonic possession.

The satanic speculation arose after Canadian hacker Aubrey Cottle — who’s also known by the nickname “kirtaner” — posted a bizarre rant on TikTok on Wednesday in which he claimed responsibility for hacking GiveSendGo.

The crowdfunding site, which has raised more than $9.5 million for the Freedom Convoy, was hacked on Sunday.

The names and other personal details of more than 92,000 people who donated to the protest were leaked online, and some of them faced threats.

The shocking invasion of privacy and the media’s complicity in doxing private citizens was so egregious that even radical leftists such as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota condemned them.

In his disturbing TikTok video, an agitated Cottle bragged about hacking GiveSendGo and said he’d do it again.

“Nothing scares me. Nothing!” he said, as he squirmed like a snake in a sinister manner.

“Yes, I doxxed the truckers! I did it! It was me!” Cottle yelled. “I hacked GiveSendGo, baby, and I’d do it again! I’d do it a hundred times!”

He then boasted that he was untouchable.

“I did it. I did it!” he said. “Come at me! What are you going to do to me?”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Cottle then rattled off a list of other websites he claimed he had hacked. Most were conservative social media platforms.

“I hacked Epic Hosting! I hacked Parler! I hacked Gab! I hacked Truth Social!” he shouted. “I hacked GiveSendGo, I don’t care!”

Cottle haughtily added, “I am literally a famous f***ing cyberterrorist, and you think that you can scare me?”

At one point, the self-declared “cyberterrorist” bristled defensively in response to viewer comments claiming “he likes underage girls.”

“They always default to the pedophile accusations because they have nothing else,” he said. “I’ve hunted pedophiles! I’ve outed pedophile rings online! I have gotten pedophiles arrested. You have no idea who the hell I am!”

Numerous Twitter users commented on Cottle’s “demonic” squirming and “soulless” eyes.

While the left and their establishment media puppets have smeared the protesting Canadian truckers as “anti-vaxxers,” “terrorists” and “racists,” in reality, many of them are vaccinated.

Like millions of Americans, they merely oppose forced vaccinations as a gross violation of bodily integrity and personal freedom.

On their GiveSendGo page, the Freedom Convoy slammed Big Government overreach in the form of endless, arbitrary coronavirus restrictions and mandates.

“Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries, and livelihoods,” the group wrote. “We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people.

“Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive.”

The group added: “It is our duty as Canadians to put an end to these mandates. It is imperative that this happens because if we do not our country will no longer be the country we have come to love. We are doing this for our future Generations and to regain our lives back.”

While the Freedom Convoy started in Canada, it has received widespread support in the United States among American conservatives. We are on the right side of history on this and many other issues, and must not cave to left-wing mob bullying.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




