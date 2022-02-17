People Wonder if Alleged GiveSendGo Hacker Is Demonic After Disturbing Video Where He Squirms Like a Snake

The self-professed “cyberterrorist” who allegedly hacked the Christian crowdfunding website GiveSendGo and doxed thousands of people who donated to the Canadian truckers protest has ignited conjecture that he’s acting under demonic possession.

The satanic speculation arose after Canadian hacker Aubrey Cottle — who’s also known by the nickname “kirtaner” — posted a bizarre rant on TikTok on Wednesday in which he claimed responsibility for hacking GiveSendGo.

The crowdfunding site, which has raised more than $9.5 million for the Freedom Convoy, was hacked on Sunday.

The names and other personal details of more than 92,000 people who donated to the protest were leaked online, and some of them faced threats.

The point of publishing donors’ hacked information was so the far-left’s henchmen can intimidate them. A gelato cafe in Ottawa has closed after receiving threats of violence. The owner donated $250 to the Freedom Convoy & her info was hacked & published. https://t.co/QfVRGW6FZC — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 16, 2022

The shocking invasion of privacy and the media’s complicity in doxing private citizens was so egregious that even radical leftists such as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota condemned them.

The easiest thing in politics is to pick a side and simply demonize the opposition. It’s nice to see Rep. Omar show empathy for the random small dollar donors to the truckers’ movement bullied by the press & far left. That kind of outreach takes courage. https://t.co/6oPaFPcyzl — Lee Fang (@lhfang) February 17, 2022

In his disturbing TikTok video, an agitated Cottle bragged about hacking GiveSendGo and said he’d do it again.

“Nothing scares me. Nothing!” he said, as he squirmed like a snake in a sinister manner.

“Yes, I doxxed the truckers! I did it! It was me!” Cottle yelled. “I hacked GiveSendGo, baby, and I’d do it again! I’d do it a hundred times!”

He then boasted that he was untouchable.

“I did it. I did it!” he said. “Come at me! What are you going to do to me?”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

This is Aubrey Cottle. He hacked GiveSendGo and he doesn’t care if anyone knows it. He’s live on TikTok bragging about doxing and releasing the info that’s currently getting thousands of people fired from their jobs for donating to the Freedom Convoy. pic.twitter.com/HJW7BBRc4z — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 16, 2022

Cottle then rattled off a list of other websites he claimed he had hacked. Most were conservative social media platforms.

“I hacked Epic Hosting! I hacked Parler! I hacked Gab! I hacked Truth Social!” he shouted. “I hacked GiveSendGo, I don’t care!”

Cottle haughtily added, “I am literally a famous f***ing cyberterrorist, and you think that you can scare me?”

At one point, the self-declared “cyberterrorist” bristled defensively in response to viewer comments claiming “he likes underage girls.”

“They always default to the pedophile accusations because they have nothing else,” he said. “I’ve hunted pedophiles! I’ve outed pedophile rings online! I have gotten pedophiles arrested. You have no idea who the hell I am!”

Numerous Twitter users commented on Cottle’s “demonic” squirming and “soulless” eyes.

A Flaming Snake! His squirming is demonic and his eyes are soulless. He needs to seek help before he physically hurts himself or others. — Richard P. Adams 🍊 (@Rich_Adams1) February 17, 2022

Demons include doxers. Their intent is to destroy private citizens publicly, they take perverse demonic pleasure in exposing them to Leviathan, like monster who hacked GiveSendGo. Also beware doxing ethots. This came to me in dream that anticipated, was clarified by recent events — 🚛🚚 𝖍𝖚𝖘𝖆𝖋𝖊𝖑𝖑 🚚🚛 (@husafell_stone) February 17, 2022

GiveSendGo is back up despite demonic leftist hackers. — Yesi (@yesisworld) February 15, 2022

The line between mental illness and demonic possession is getting blurry. — Unacceptable Fringe Renaud (@cryptoctopus777) February 16, 2022

While the left and their establishment media puppets have smeared the protesting Canadian truckers as “anti-vaxxers,” “terrorists” and “racists,” in reality, many of them are vaccinated.

Like millions of Americans, they merely oppose forced vaccinations as a gross violation of bodily integrity and personal freedom.

On their GiveSendGo page, the Freedom Convoy slammed Big Government overreach in the form of endless, arbitrary coronavirus restrictions and mandates.

“Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries, and livelihoods,” the group wrote. “We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people.

“Small businesses are being destroyed, homes are being destroyed, and people are being mistreated and denied fundamental necessities to survive.”

The group added: “It is our duty as Canadians to put an end to these mandates. It is imperative that this happens because if we do not our country will no longer be the country we have come to love. We are doing this for our future Generations and to regain our lives back.”

While the Freedom Convoy started in Canada, it has received widespread support in the United States among American conservatives. We are on the right side of history on this and many other issues, and must not cave to left-wing mob bullying.

