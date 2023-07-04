Share
A Pepsi truck delivers products to vendors at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois, on Aug. 18, 2016. (Seth Perlman / AP)

Pepsi Gets Roasted After Branching Out to More Than Just Soda: 'This Has to Be a Joke'

 By Johnathan Jones  July 4, 2023 at 8:00am
Pepsi has entered the condiment business in preparation for Independence Day, and not everyone is thrilled by the prospect of cola-flavored hotdogs.

The soda maker unveiled a new condiment on Tuesday, which was created as part of a collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America and competitive eater Joey Chestnut.

As a result of their combined efforts, a product called “Colachup” will be offered at baseball parks nationwide.

Colachup is described as a “Pepsi-infused condiment” that sports fans will have a unique chance to try at select ballparks.

The company said the “vibrant citrus blend” of the cola will enhance “the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup,” therefore “offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog.”

Citing the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council, Pepsi said Americans are expected to eat more than 150 million hot dogs on July 4.

The company said in a statement, “Pepsi is so confident that hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi, the brand is taking hot dog enjoyment to the next level with Pepsi Colachup, giving fans the chance to add even more of the iconic sweet, citrusy taste of a crisp, refreshing Pepsi-Cola directly onto their hot dog.”

Would you try “Colachup”?

Chestnut, a 15-time hotdog-eating champion, touted the product in a comment released by Pepsi.

“People might be surprised, but outside of competitions I love eating hot dogs at a more leisurely pace, and there’s no better way to eat a hot dog — steamed, grilled, or fried — than with a perfectly cool and crisp Pepsi,” he said.

While Pepsi’s paid partner might be thrilled by the new condiment, some people on Twitter expressed some serious doubts about it:

Fans of Major League Baseball’s Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees will have a chance to sample the new condiment on July 4 at home games.

But the company warned not to get hooked on Colachup, as it is only available for a limited time.

Conversation