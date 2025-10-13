PepsiCo Announces 'MAHA' Makeovers for Doritos and Cheetos

PepsiCo says its biggest snack brands are about to get a healthy new look.

The company announced plans to remove artificial colors and flavors from Doritos, Cheetos, and other popular products as part of a broad push toward what CEO Ramon Laguarta called “naked” or “NKD” snacks.

Laguarta told Yahoo Finance that the company wants to address what he described as a “deficiency of fiber” among U.S. consumers.

“Fiber will be a big trend,” he said. “Consumers in the United States have deficiency of fiber, and we’re innovating in fiber.”

The new versions of Doritos and Cheetos will be made without artificial flavors or colors, according to Fox News.

The move follows an April announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that it would work with industry leaders to eliminate petroleum-based dyes from the food supply by the end of next year.

Among the dyes targeted are Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6, which are found in Doritos Nacho Cheese. Cheetos likewise has Yellow 6.

Board-certified dietitian Kendall Mackintosh told Fox News that such additives have been linked to inflammation, hyperactivity, and oxidative stress.

A review of 27 clinical trials revealed that about 64 percent of studies found behavioral issues in children connected to eating artificial dyes, per Fox News.

Is this a positive change? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (1449 Votes) No: 3% (39 Votes)

Mackintosh said she was encouraged to see major brands following Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative.

“Consumer demand is driving this shift — when we stop buying these products, companies are forced to change,” she said.

Laguarta added that similar makeovers are coming for other PepsiCo chips, including Lay’s and Tostitos, which will be relaunched with new ingredient-focused packaging by year’s end.

Gatorade will also remove artificial ingredients in the coming years.

The company said it plans to expand its use of avocado and olive oil in certain products and ensure that all U.S. Lay’s chips are free from artificial flavors or colors by the end of this year.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary addressed food dyes in April.

“Today, the FDA is asking food companies to substitute petrochemical dyes with natural ingredients for American children as they already do in Europe and Canada,” Makary said in a statement.

He added, “We have a new epidemic of childhood diabetes, obesity, depression, and ADHD. Given the growing concerns of doctors and parents about the potential role of petroleum-based food dyes, we should not be taking risks and do everything possible to safeguard the health of our children.”

Kennedy said of the dyes, “These poisonous compounds offer no nutritional benefit and pose real, measurable dangers to our children’s health and development.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.