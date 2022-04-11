Perfect Campaign Ad: In the Sweetest Southern Accent Possible, AL Gov Declares War on Election Fraud, Delights in Offending Leftists

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has emerged as one of my favorite Republican politicians over the past few years.

It’s not just her policy positions, which have liberals gnashing their teeth and rending their Birkenstocks. It’s that she delivers them in a manner that suggests she’s going to invite us all in for a fresh-baked batch of butter pecan cookies once she finishes owning the libs.

This time, the fury stems from a campaign ad in which Ivey said “the fake news, Big Tech and blue-state liberals” stole the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump. To the liberal media, them’s fightin’ words. However, they were fightin’ words delivered in the sweetest Southern accent you can imagine.

(Here at The Western Journal, it’s worth noting we’ve stayed on top of electoral interference from the media, Big Tech and others since the beginning of the 2020 presidential cycle. We’ll continue reporting on it, too — no matter how much Big Tech and social media want to silence us. You can help us bring America the truth by subscribing.)

In the ad, titled “Stole” and released on April 4, Ivey threw down the gauntlet at the Democrats over election integrity.

“The fake news, Big Tech and blue-state liberals stole the election from President Trump, but here in Alabama, we are making sure that never happens,” Ivey said in the ad.

“We have not, and will not, send absentee ballots to everyone and their brother. We banned corrupt curbside voting, and our results will always be audited,” she continued.

“I’m Kay Ivey. The left is probably offended — so be it. As long as I’m governor, we’re going to protect your vote.”







Ivey campaign manager William Califf said in a statement that Ivey “stood with Trump and fought to secure our elections. Here in Alabama, we didn’t have the issues they had in other states.”

“Gov. Ivey will continue to stand strong and make sure that our elections are secure so that what happened to President Trump in other states will never happen in any election in Alabama,” Califf said.

Let the conniptions ensue!

According to AL.com — the online portal of Alabama’s three most influential newspapers, the Birmingham News, the Mobile Press-Register and The Huntsville Times — the ad made Ivey “the latest high-profile candidate to support unfounded conspiracy theories that the election was illegitimate.”

Well, as Trump might have said, that’s fake news.

Ivey didn’t say the election was illegitimate, merely that it was stolen. That’s not a distinction without a difference: If the media, Big Tech and election officials on the national and local level all act in a way that makes it transparently obvious their thumbs are on the scale, giving one candidate an advantage, that doesn’t mean that the election is illegitimate, at least under the rules it was being run under.

It can mean it was rigged, however — just not through some shadowy, labyrinthine conspiracy theory.

More from AL.com’s Howard Koplowitz: “The ad did not elaborate on why Ivey believed the election was stolen from Trump.”

“There has been no evidence to suggest the 2020 election was stolen,” he wrote.

Do you agree with Kay Ivey? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (19 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Koplowitz apparently doesn’t remember October 2020, when reports about a laptop Hunter Biden left behind at a Delaware computer repair shop implicated him in influence-peddling with China, Ukraine, Russian politicians and Mexican oligarchs.

Furthermore, the contents of the laptop strongly suggested that, despite his protestations to contrary, Joe Biden was significantly more aware of his son’s business dealings than he’d let on. There was even a former business associate of Hunter Biden’s who linked Joe to one of the deals, telling reporters “the big guy” mentioned in one of Hunter’s emails who was to receive a 10 percent cut was none other than Joe Biden.

What happened after the New York Post started reporting on this? Twitter locked the Post out of its account, and social media sites wouldn’t let anyone share the story. Almost every major publication smeared it as Russian disinformation. It wasn’t even mentioned during the presidential debates until Trump brought it up.

Only now are major media outlets beginning to acknowledge what was evident in October 2020: The contents of the laptop are both real and damning.

So, no evidence of coordinated, attempted theft, Mr. Koplowitz? Not illegal, no — but when Big Tech acts to censor legitimate reporting that could have caused its preferred candidate to lose, that doesn’t exactly sound like the kind of conspiracy theory that sprouted from Lin Wood’s febrile mind. In fact, it sounds a lot like truth.

And this is just one instance of how the election of 2020 was a rigged shell game. Between ballot harvesting, allegations of curbside drop-box abuses, problems with mail-in balloting, shifting regulations and other issues, there are plenty of reasons to say Ivey is merely speaking common sense.

However, for Democrats, all of these things aren’t bugs in the system. Since they seem to help Democrats out, they’re perceived as features — and Democrats are anxious for them to be made permanent.

And by the way, this isn’t the only time Ivey has managed to enrage the left by engaging in common sense.

Last week, she signed the first state law criminalizing the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapies and transgender surgeries on minors.

“I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl. We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life,” Ivey said in a statement.

“Instead, let us all focus on helping them to properly develop into the adults God intended them to be,” she said.

The second bill says that here in Alabama, we’re going to go by how God made us: if the Good Lord made you a boy, you’re a boy, and if he made you a girl, you’re a girl. It’s simple. — Kay Ivey (@kayiveyforgov) April 9, 2022

This got the attention of the liberal media and the White House.

“Alabama’s lawmakers and other legislators who are contemplating these … discriminatory bills have been put on notice by the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services that laws and policies preventing care that health care professionals recommend for transgender minors may violate the Constitution and federal law,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Maybe Ivey can smooth things over with another batch of piping-hot butter pecan cookies. Couldn’t hurt.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.