Perfect Getaway: Private Island Hits American Market For $6.6 Million

Some people need space between themselves and the people around them to feel comfortable. Some people find themselves daydreaming about installing a moat around their home to keep unexpected guests away, but why not an entire lake?

For those who value their distance in the neighborhood of several million dollars, 1 Bald Eagle Island in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, might just be the perfect place to call home.

The home on the little strip of island was built in 1985 by Nick and Jan Van Brunt. They raised their two boys on the property, but after three decades of that life they set their sights on a bigger island and moved to Hawaii.







That’s when Nathan Landucci, CEO of Landucci Homes, swooped in. According to the White Bear Press in 2017, Landucci Homes is known for its “hyper-detailed luxury construction,” and the CEO certainly displayed that after he got his hands on the island home.

“The restored home is going to be indistinguishable from a brand new home but even better, due to the robust commercial construction-grade materials, design and over-engineered components in the homes’ foundation and structure,” Landucci said at the time. “This home is a real diamond in the rough, but not for long since the completion date is slated for mid-June 2018.

“We are excited to put the home back together in a way that is more conducive to the times. This house is a real beacon; it’s an important feature of Bald Eagle Lake and the White Bear area; so I’m glad we are restoring it the right way.”







At first the plan involved replacing windows, siding, cabinets, trim and flooring — fairly standard updates. But soon more and more structural revamps were introduced, including building up a section of the basement foundation with a main and partial upper level to add more space, adding a new entryway to the house and adding on to the garage.

The property was modernized, brought up to code and is one-of-a-kind. Landucci said the location was prime.

“It’s great; really private with nice views,” he said. “Watching the sailboats is enjoyable and there’s little noise.”

But this year, Landucci seems to have had his fill of the Minnesota island life — or maybe he was just holding onto the place until the right time to make bank. He is offering the island getaway for sale for a cool $6.6 million.







“It’s an incredible place,” he told the White Bear Press this year. “I decided early to fix it up and build it for someone special. They could live here year-round or part-time.”

Now nearly 10,000 square feet, the listing boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two bars, a home theater, a racquetball court, a shore garage, docks, and an all-important hovercraft.







While Landucci says the ice from January to March is generally thick enough to drive across, the hovercraft is indispensable when the conditions are conducive for neither automobile nor boat crossing. Most of the year, though, you’ll need to get to the island via a boat.

“It’s a trophy property,” Landucci told the New York Post.

Interested parties are vetted ahead of time and only the most qualified will get an in-person glimpse of this island retreat, but everyone can enjoy the photos and imagine what life in such a place would be like.

