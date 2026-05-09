Perfect Justice: 17K Leftists Who Want to Dox ICE Were Just Doxxed Themselves Thanks to Famed Trump-Hater's Boneheaded Mistake Online

Miles Taylor was a man who was famously known as “Anonymous” before he outed himself as a Trump-hater serving in Donald Trump’s administration while he was trying to undermine it.

If you’ve been wondering what he’s been up to since he outed himself and became the biggest anti-climax of an anonymous source in history (sorry, ghost of Mark Felt), he’s started a group called “GTFO ICE,” which was meant to sign up people in part to help dox Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and facilities.

Instead, he doxed the people who signed up — more than 17,000 of them, as a matter of fact.

Not since the Marshall McLuhan scene in “Annie Hall” has ironic cosmic justice been delivered with such aplomb on such deserving people. And the McLuhan scene was just a fantasy inside the Woody Allen character’s head! This is real life!

So anyway, in case you’ve forgotten why you know who Miles Taylor is in the first place, I give you “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” an anonymously published Op-Ed in The New York Times in September of 2018, which the Times promised us was from a high-ranking Trump administration official which is why they allowed the writer to nameless:

The dilemma — which he does not fully grasp — is that many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them. To be clear, ours is not the popular “resistance” of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.

Such was the febrile speculation that many even believed it was written by then-Vice President Mike Pence, since the word choice (particularly the use of “lodestar“) seemed to point to him. When Taylor, chief of staff to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen when the piece was written, unmasked himself in 2020, America collectively went: “Wait, who?”

But Taylor is supposed to be a tech security expert, particularly on issues of national security. After all, his Wikipedia entry differentiates him from other Miles Taylors not by parenthetically referring to him as “Miles Taylor (self-important Op-Ed writer)” but “Miles Taylor (security expert).”

And now he has a new venture in the security field, according to Newsweek: making ICE less secure.

A new tool to “crowd cancel” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities before they open was launched by a former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official this week. Miles Taylor, who was chief of staff at DHS during the first Trump administration and authored an anonymous 2018 op-ed that was sharply critical of the president, has launched GTFOICE.org—which stands for Get the Facilities Out, ICE—to help Americans find out about and protest proposed facilities amid DHS’s expansion of detention centers to house immigrants. “We want to make sure that the moment that ICE decides to open up a new prison camp, that local communities immediately have the chance to weigh in and to stop it,” Taylor told Newsweek.

Yes, of course: He obviously meant “Get the Facilities Out, ICE,” not the usual vulgarism associated with that acronym. As of Saturday, GTFOICE.org is down, however. Why?

Because “Miles Taylor (security expert)” apparently made the names, emails, phone numbers, and ZIP codes of everyone who signed up available on public code.

🧵🚨 BREAKING: Miles Taylor: “Anonymous,” former DHS Chief of Staff, Google security executive launched a website called GTFO ICE that collects your full name, email, phone number, and zip code to join an anti-ICE “rapid response network.” And publishes the user infromation via… pic.twitter.com/zDKVIePntM — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

From conservative pundit Jennica “DataRepublican” Pounds on X:

The sign-up data is exposed on a public REST API. No true authentication. No rate limiting. Full records: names, emails, phone numbers, zip codes, timestamps. The man who ran the third-largest federal department (250,000 employees, $60 billion budget) who oversaw election security architecture and led counterterrorism operations, then served as Google’s Head of National Security Policy… …can’t secure a sign-up form. But he does milk hundreds of thousands of NGO dollars on these credentials. While freeloading off his fame as the person who wrote the infamous NYT article “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”

She wasn’t the only one reporting this, either.

🚨 BREAKING: GTFO ICE, the new anti-ICE “rapid response network” launched by ex-DHS Chief of Staff Miles Taylor, has allegedly exposed 17,662 users’ names, emails, phones, and ZIPs on a public API. The exposed data was sent to law enforcement agencies by the people who found it.… pic.twitter.com/L3u90A0kcE — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) May 2, 2026

For those of you who aren’t computer savvy, this is basically what happened: Usually, when you submit information like this to a group, it’s put somewhere in the backend of a website where it’s secured. Data breaches do occur, of course, but this isn’t because the data are publicly available if you knew where to look for it, but instead because the site had been hacked.

A public REST API means that the data were breached because they were absolutely publicly available if you knew where to look.

So either Wikipedia should change that page title to “Miles Taylor (really terrible security expert)” or he meant this to be found. Given that the site is offline, I’m going with No. 1.

Whatever the case, it couldn’t happen to a better bunch of people. We live in a country where law enforcement officers have to wear masks because Democrats will expose their families to deadly danger if they uncover their identities. Cosmic justice, delivered.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.