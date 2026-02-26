Perfect Justice: Bill Gates Confesses to Russian Connection That Trump Was Falsely Accused of for Years

The Iron Law of Woke strikes again — always falsely accuse your enemy of the things you or your team actually do. Variations of that rule have been attributed to German philosopher Karl Marx, Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, or leftist Professor Saul Alinsky.

Regardless, it holds true up to the current day, as seen in the case of billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Since the release of millions of files related to late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have become public, Gates’s ties are undeniable.

Now, the New York Post has reported that one of the most powerful and influential men in the United States has had two separate affairs with Russian women.

Gates, a politically engaged champion of leftist politics, appears to have found himself compromised in the company of Russians. Wasn’t this something we were told to condemn President Donald Trump for supposedly doing?

According to the Post, on Tuesday, Gates told his staff he flew with Epstein in the states and internationally, but he was steadfast that he was not involved in the financier’s crimes. “I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit.

“To be clear, I never spent any time with the victims, the women around him.”

He did admit to the affairs. “I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities.”

The bridge player in question is Mila Antonova, who met Epstein while seeking backers for a bridge academy. She met Gates at a tournament in 2010.

Epstein emailed Boris Nikolic, Gates’ chief adviser for science and technology, on July 4, 2013, mentioning both women.

“Bill risks going from richest man to biggest hypocrite, Melinda [Gates’s then-wife] a laughing stock, pledges will disappear as a result.”

The New York Post report continued, “Just weeks later, Epstein sent a ‘resignation’ email to himself in which he seemed to be writing as Nikolic.”

The email read, “During the past few weeks I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill.”

It went on to hint that Nikolic helped Gates get medication “in order to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls.”

Nikolic has denied writing or advising anyone to write the email, according to the report.

The cost of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Trump’s phony ties to the Russian government was $32 million, according to CNBC.

All of that time and money was spent disproving a hoax.

Those efforts should have been directed towards Gates. What information did he disclose to these two women? Who do they have connections with?

Although Gates is not a public official, he is well-connected.

Democrats love invoking Russia as the supposed overlords of Trump and Republicans anytime they need a way to delegitimize their opposition.

But now it’s clear they were looking for their scandal in all the wrong places.

