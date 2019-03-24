SECTIONS
Three Booked in Dorm Room Arson, Victim Claims It Was Anti-Conservative Crime

By Neetu Chandak
Published March 24, 2019 at 12:10pm
Modified March 24, 2019 at 3:08pm
Three suspects linked to setting a Tulane University student’s dorm room door on fire were booked into a Louisiana jail Saturday.

Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office general counsel Blake Arcuri said 21-year-old Robert Money and 20-year-olds David Shelton and Naima Okami faced aggravated arson counts, The Advocate reported Sunday.

The incident allegedly happened at Peyton Lofton’s door Saturday morning, according to The Advocate.

A sign that seemed to say “I AM NOLA BUILT” was slightly burned.

Lofton is a member of the conservative group Young Americans for Liberty.

Lofton said it was politically motivated in a statement.

“It’s a sad day in America when radical activists are lighting dorm room doors on fire because they disagree with you politically,” Peyton said in a statement, posted by YALiberty on Twitter Saturday.

University police said it was unclear why the perpetrators burned the door, WWL-TV reported. YAL officials said Lofton was recently doxxed by an “anti-YAL social media account.”

“If a socialist student is your neighbor, the answer is to engage and discuss the issues, not shame them online and light their door on fire,” YAL President Cliff Maloney said in a statement, also posted for the group’s Twitter account.

Lofton confirmed to The Daily Caller News Foundation over Facebook Messenger that there were no injuries.

The situation caught Donald Trump Jr.’s attention.

“Wonder if the media will report this horrible crime against a campus conservative?” Trump Jr. said on Twitter Saturday.

Money and Shelton are Tulane students while Okami is attending Brown University in Rhode Island, WWL-TV reported.

Does the media downplay crimes against conservatives?

Bail is set at $10,000 each for the suspects, according to The Advocate.

YAL is a libertarian organization with several chapters across the country.

Tulane University and YAL did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







