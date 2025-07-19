Perpetual Victim Joy Reid Claims She Was Ambushed by Host with 'Very White Audience'

Former MSNBC host and anti-Trump commentator Joy Reid accused Piers Morgan on Wednesday of ambushing her during an interview and said he was grandstanding for his “very white audience.”

During her podcast, “The Joy Reid Show,” she discussed her sit-down on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” from the day before, and it wasn’t pretty.

Before the full interview was set to air on Thursday, Reid preempted it by complaining about how Morgan gave her a false impression of the topics that would be discussed.

“This was pre-planned because they had edited pieces ready for it,” she said. “He never misses an opportunity to play gotcha with black guests on his podcast, whom he, like other right-wing podcasters, use as fodder to keep their very white audiences angry and paranoid and clicking.”

She added, “The interview, which drops [Thursday], was a cheap, sleazy, very Piers Morgan pivot — to take the heat off of the right and Trump, and put it right where the right needs to be: on the black lady.”

Morgan asked about resurfaced blog posts from 2007-2009 written by Reid, which got media coverage in 2017 for being anti-gay. Reid had previously issued an apology, but only after trying to pawn in off on hackers. Her own media colleagues called for an investigation into the matter, after she claimed to have no memory of ever writing them.

“Dredging up an 8-year-old story about a 16-year-old blog post is a hell of a way to justify insanely offensive, Nazi quoting things that your boy Donald Trump said and fascist actions his regime took,” Reid said. “Is that what your show has come to, Piers? Dredging up old news in an effort to make yourself relevant?”

She also addressed her firing from MSNBC and said she was not let go “over ratings,” before calling Morgan a “racist creep.”

Is Joy Reid racist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (158 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Morgan posted a response to Reid’s claims on the social media platform X, saying: “BREAKING: I interviewed Joy Reid last night. It did not go well… for Joy Reid. In fact, it went so badly for her that she’s already gone public about how terrible it was, and I am. Apparently, I’m obsessed with race & identity politics.”

BREAKING: I interviewed Joy Reid last night. It did not go well… for Joy Reid. In fact, it went so badly for her that she’s already gone public about how terrible it was, and I am. Apparently, I’m obsessed with race & identity politics. 🤣Drops later on @PiersUncensored 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LYugZzhXbd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 17, 2025

Reid is unhinged. She has been for a long time.

Back in 2018, Tucker Carlson put it best when he said: “Reid’s entire public career has been built on race baiting.”

“Try to watch her show for 20 minutes and see for yourself. This is the woman who urged the Democratic party to give up on white voters who voted for Obama and then Trump, saying their votes weren’t worth fighting for.,” he added. “After House majority whip Steve Scalise was shot and nearly killed by a progressive activist last summer, Reid openly wondered if we should hope for his recovery.”

Reid also said in 2024 it was “wonderfully poetic” that “the first person to criminally prosecute Donald Trump” was “black.” She went a step further in the summer of 2024, saying that black people would look “crazy” if they didn’t vote for Kamala Harris in the presidential race.

Reid’s lost her soap box and became increasingly irrelevant because she’s shrill, sanctimonious, and divisive. Her hypocritical victimhood got old, and she was called out for it by Morgan. End of story.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.