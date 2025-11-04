After Persecuting Trump for $130K Hush Money Case, Eric Swalwell Suddenly Has $360K FEC Storm Brewing

Serial blowhard Eric Swalwell, the California Democrat who’s built a career attacking Donald Trump, could be facing some serious scrutiny of his own.

In a report published Friday, Fox News Digital revealed that Federal Election Commission filings for Swalwell’s campaign and a political action committee show mysterious payments to a staffer totaling more than $360,000 over the past three years.

Supposedly covering services on the gamut from “flower reimbursements” to security, they’re payments one former FEC commissioner said deserve serious questioning by the agency.

“This is the type of bizarre inconsistency that should catch the attention of the FEC,” Hans von Spakovsky, now a senior fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, told Fox News.

The payments, recorded by the Swalwell for Congress campaign and Swalwell’s Remedy PAC, were made to Darly Meyer, a Haitian-American, for amounts ranging from a trifling $53 to more than $12,000, Fox reported.

“The FEC filings list several different reasons for the payments, ranging from travel expenses, car service to security services to salary. There are also several payments to Meyer for things like ‘personal travel expense reimbursement,’ ‘event flowers reimbursement’ and postage,” Fox reported.

There could well be innocent explanations for all of those expenses. Political campaigns, after all, include a variety of events.

And according to Fox, Meyer is not just a staffer on Swalwell’s campaign; he’s the owner of a North Hollywood, California, limousine company called CYD Global Car Service LLC.

Political campaigns obviously involve a lot of travel, and security arrangements are a part of modern public life. (The Charlie Kirk assassination alone proves that).

But according to Fox, one snag for Swalwell comes from the filings that note Meyer was paid for “security.” Fox noted that Meyer does not appear to have a security license, according to California’s Bureau of Security and Investigative Services.

Meyer is also an administrator of a Facebook page called Calihaitians, made up of Haitian expatriates living in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

The Fox revelations are another turn for Swalwell in the national spotlight — and virtually none of them are good.

In addition to his vocal criticism of President Donald Trump — extreme even by Democratic standards — the congressman is probably best known for an apparent affair with a suspected spy for the Chinese Communist Party with the unlikely name of Fang Fang — an affair that got Swalwell booted from the House Intelligence Committee in 2023.

After that is his apparent — very apparent — brush with flatulence on live television during a 2019 interview on MSNBC.

With all that in mind, it’s almost funny that Swalwell actually ran briefly in 2019 for the Democratic presidential nomination that was won by Joe Biden in 2020 (to the nation’s everlasting regret).

Swalwell was out in July 2019, a Ballotpedia (and almost no one else) entry recalls. Beto O’Rourke lasted longer, for crying out loud.

It’s almost funnier that Swalwell still retains the arrogance of a California Democrat who knows he’s unassailable on his home turf, no matter how much the rest of the country thinks he’s a fool.

Check out his comment about Fox’s reporting in a post on the social media platform X.

LOL get this — @Pete_Pinedo of Faux News emailed and asked why I’ve spent $350,000 on security. I responded “because there’s a direct correlation between the lies Fox tells about me and the death threats that follow aimed at me and my kids.” Maybe I should send Pete the bill? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 29, 2025

“LOL get this — @Pete_Pinedo of Faux News emailed and asked why I’ve spent $350,000 on security. I responded ‘because there’s a direct correlation between the lies Fox tells about me and the death threats that follow aimed at me and my kids.’

“Maybe I should send Pete the bill?”

Note that Swalwell neither confirms nor denies the gist of the report. Just mocks it. It’s so cute it’s galling.

And as Fox noted, this isn’t the first time Swalwell has reported questionable campaign expenditures.

“According to FEC filings through the years, Swalwell’s campaign has reported a multitude of expenditures on luxury car services, expensive restaurants and lavish, luxury hotels, including in Dubai, Berlin, Paris, London and others,” Fox reported.

Yet, this same Eric Swalwell, who argued in July 2024, as The Hill reported, that Trump should leave the presidential race because he’d been convicted in a criminal court in New York City of 34 counts of falsification of business records.

That ludicrous trial stemmed from $130,000 in payments the Trump Organization made to Trump’s then-attorney, Michael Cohen, to cover payments Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Swalwell himself had acknowledged in 2019 — five years before Trump’s trial — that most Americans — including Eric Swalwell — didn’t care about those payments, according to a Washington Free Beacon report from the time.

That’s Eric Swalwell’s consistency (and hypocrisy): No one cared about $130,000 to Stormy Daniels in 2019. But five years later, the nation should care enough about that $130,000 that Trump should have set aside his presidential campaign.

Meanwhile, Swalwell’s own spending of $360,000 to a campaign staffer is supposed to be accepted at face value, including payments for security to a man who does not appear to have a security license.

It wasn’t clear Monday whether the FEC will actually start an investigation into Swalwell’s spending, but von Spakovsky said the California congressman should be facing a brewing storm.

Questions about Swalwell’s filing should “cause the agency’s auditing arm to investigate whether these were legitimate payments to a legitimate contractor,” von Spakovsky told Fox.

It’s the kind of scrutiny Swalwell loved to see when it came to Trump — even when he admitted the matter was unimportant to most Americans.

It’s about time Swalwell got some more scrutiny of his own.

