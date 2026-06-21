Persecution: Christian Cop Suspended After Fellow Officers Reported Book in His Locker By Ex-Muslim Turned Christian

The criticisms of the United Kingdom’s police force are many. Perhaps most infamously, government officials and officers alike have largely ignored the problem of immigrant Muslim rape gangs terrorizing British girls.

An insider, who once worked for the force, reported the workplace culture is — to the surprise of nobody at this point — deeply biased toward Islam.

The Telegraph reported that Luke Salmons is a 46-year-old former officer who served as part of the North Yorkshire police for eight years.

After two decades working construction, Salmons explained what motivated him to make a career change: “I’m passionate about the community, partly because of my faith, and I wanted to give more to the community.”

He was commended during his time on the force, achieving an “outstanding” grade during one of his professional reviews, but unfortunately his time serving would come to an abrupt end in October 2024.

He attended a race, religion, and culture training session which boiled down to his superior officers telling the room how great Islam is.

“The whole day was pretty much about Islam. At one point the trainers walked up and down the room for several minutes saying ‘Islam is a religion of peace’ over and over again. It was bizarre,” he said.

These officers claimed to want open discussion, which Salmons took advantage of in asking about Gaza and Hamas.

A Muslim sergeant invited him to a discussion over coffee after a private lunch conversation. To be prepared, Salmons brought a copy of “Answering Jihad — A Better Way Forward” by Nabeel Qureshi, an ex-Muslim turned Christian, to work with him.

Two officers photographed the book, and the next day, he was hauled into a meeting with an inspector. She reportedly told him, “I don’t like your beliefs.”

Salmons was sent home and later found out he had been suspended for “gross misconduct.” He resigned, appealing the decision with the aid of the Christian Legal Centre, a group that helps Christians who face discrimination in the United Kingdom.

A panel overturned it, but North Yorkshire never apologized to him. His conclusion was, “There is a culture of fear — people are scared to say anything or ask anything in case they get pulled up for it. Even the sergeant said to me, ‘sit on your hands and just sign the piece of paper to say you’ve done the course.’”

“We need to get back to people doing their job on merit and not on skin color or religion. Our institutions are scared of Islam.”

Indeed, after the release of the Rape Gang Inquiry Report, authorities are conclusively scared of Islam, turning a blind eye to the sexual crimes committed by Muslim men in the thousands.

Salmons, as a Christian, did not find a safe haven for his views, nor did he receive an apology.

That’s in contrast to the same police who issued an apology to the LGBT “community” for “historical discriminatory behaviour.”

That statement can be read here.

We are seeing a caliphate built in Britain before our very eyes.

Muslims occupy positions of authority. Upon the establishment of said caliphate, non-Muslims are reduced to a second-class status. Do not forget, Islam is not just a religion, but is a political system.

Salmons’ story is sadly indicative of his country’s continuous downfall.

The aforementioned report needs to spark outrage that will not be extinguished.

Brits must take their country back before the invaders win.

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