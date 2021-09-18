Paula Jones, one of the many women to accuse former President Bill Clinton of being sexually inappropriate during his political career, is not thrilled with how she is being portrayed on a new cable TV miniseries.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” premiered on FX network two weeks ago, and the third installment of the show dramatizes the Monica Lewinsky White House scandal which led to Clinton’s 1998 impeachment.







The 10-part series has received a fair amount of buzz online over its first two episodes. There are many familiar names attached to new faces, but now one of the show’s real-life characters is questioning its authenticity.

Jones, who claimed in 1991 that the former president had exposed his genitals to her in an Arkansas hotel room when she was a 24-year-old state employee, spoke to Inside Edition about the show this past week.

During an interview, she took issue with a scene in the new miniseries in which she is portrayed seeking to profit from the notoriety of being one of Clinton’s many accusers.

“The part that I saw about me, most of it was inaccurate. It was almost kind of cartoonish-y,” Jones said.

Jones took a jab at the show’s writers, who she said never called her before the show went into production. In one scene in an episode, Jones is portrayed as seeking to land a deal for a movie.







Jones told Inside Edition that scene was “so far from the truth.”

“How can they portray somebody accurately if they don’t even call them?” she asked.

Jones also wondered out loud why she is being portrayed as a less sympathetic victim of the former president than Lewinsky.

“I find it funny that Monica can have a relationship with [Clinton] in the Oval Office, under the oval desk, but yet she’s allowed and people want to hear her story. It just makes no sense to me. And it’s almost like I have always been shunned and made fun of,” Jones told Inside Edition.







Jones did agree that the show captured her style from the 1990s accurately.

Actress Annaleigh Ashford, who plays Jones on the FX show, told Vanity Fair earlier this month she sympathizes with the character she is portraying and all the women who accused Clinton of sexual improprieties.

“I just remembered [Clinton’s accusers] being treated mercilessly about their looks and made fun of about their involvement in this story,” the actress said during an interview. “Paula Jones was just constantly made fun of, you know, poking fun at her being from the South and calling her trailer trash.”

“People were just merciless about her looks and specifically about her nose,” Ashford added.

