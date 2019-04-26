SECTIONS
Man Arrested After Throwing Phone at Donald Trump During Speech

President Donald Trump speaks to guests at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the 148th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 26, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks to guests at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at the 148th NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits on April 26, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Ben Whedon
Published April 26, 2019 at 1:37pm
Modified April 27, 2019 at 2:50pm
A person reportedly threw a phone at President Donald Trump during his speech at the National Rifle Association convention on Friday.

During Trump’s speech in Indianapolis, Indiana, a person in the crowd threw what appears to be a phone at the president.

The person was reportedly immediately taken into custody and is being questioned by the Secret Service, according to Fox News.

The phone was thrown to the left of Trump and did not hit him, but flew by him on stage.

“A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech,” Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich tweeted.

“He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right.”

It is not yet clear if the person will be charged with a crime.

