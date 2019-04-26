Man Arrested After Throwing Phone at Donald Trump During Speech

A person reportedly threw a phone at President Donald Trump during his speech at the National Rifle Association convention on Friday.

During Trump’s speech in Indianapolis, Indiana, a person in the crowd threw what appears to be a phone at the president.

“Under my Administration, we will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone. We will never allow foreign bureaucrats to trample on your Second Amendment freedoms. And that is why my Administration will never ratify the UN Arms Trade Treaty.” pic.twitter.com/j1xnuUdX1x — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 26, 2019

The person was reportedly immediately taken into custody and is being questioned by the Secret Service, according to Fox News.

The phone was thrown to the left of Trump and did not hit him, but flew by him on stage.

#BREAKING: A phone was thrown at @realDonaldTrump during his introduction at the @NRA convention. The individual was swiftly arrested and the President continued with no problem. pic.twitter.com/EDcHwNgQl7 — Bradley Brewer (@realBradBrewer) April 26, 2019

“A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech,” Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich tweeted.

A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech. He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right. The man hung around up front for a few minutes, carrying Mt. Dew, as POTUS started remarks and then Secret Service removed him. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 26, 2019

“He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right.”

It is not yet clear if the person will be charged with a crime.

