The Only Person Who Could Win Against AOC Just Entered the Race, and the Left Should Panic

Ever since the progressive left’s socialist superstar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, entered the political scene in 2018, the Republican Party has been trying to find a perfect conservative counterpart to the radical and wildly popular New York Democrat.

There are certainly some comparable figures on the right, but none has come anywhere near as close as the man who is now challenging her House seat in the 2022 midterm elections who.

Like AOC, Desi Cuellar is Hispanic and also has a working-class background and — get this — he’s also a former bartender.

However, unlike Ocasio-Cortez, who by all accounts has enjoyed a remarkably comfortable, well-funded life for someone who so frequently touts her working-class street cred, Cuellar has also been homeless.

And, as he stated in a hard-hitting campaign ad that was released earlier this month, the real difference between himself and AOC is that he’s never seen himself as a victim. He has been able to work hard and make something of himself, thanks to the tremendous opportunities provided to him by the country he loves and is proud to call home.

He tells the story of working several jobs, including tending bar, to make ends meet.

“But I never thought of myself as a victim, or blamed systemic racism for my problems,” he explains in the ad. “I worked hard, and I never gave up.”

My family fled Cuba to escape socialism. I was born & raised in Queens. As a New Yorker, I’m sick and tired of seeing AOC use our city as a launching pad for her socialist agenda. I’m running for Congress in NY-14 to stop her. Support Our Mission:https://t.co/q43BUWeBjI pic.twitter.com/q9hjg4zzBF — Desi Cuellar for Congress (NY-14) (@DesiJCuellar) September 29, 2021

Cuellar, who joined the National Guard in 2015, explains he signed up for the service because he had always “wanted to do more for my country.”

Do you think Cuellar has a chance? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (2276 Votes) No: 4% (94 Votes)

“I am proof that opportunity exists for anyone in this country, that America is worth fighting for, that our values and our constitutional rights set us apart from the rest of the world,” Cuellar stated. “But my opponent AOC is doing everything she can to undo what countless Americans have died to preserve.”

At the end of the two-minute ad, which highlights his background as a Cuban immigrant and how he pulled himself up by his bootstraps after hard economic times — something that AOC has brilliantly declared is physically impossible to do — Cuellar delivered the final shot.

“I’m here to tell AOC that the party is over,” he concludes, in Spanish.

Boom.

“AOC is running and propagating so many leftist policies and it has forced me to feel like I have to do something because I don’t see anyone else doing anything about it in my area,” the 34-year-old Cuellar, who left active duty service in the National Guard to launch his campaign, told The New York Post earlier this month.

The Post noted that despite only launching a campaign committee in June, he’s already raised an impressive $60,000 and met with key local conservative leaders, including the Bronx Conservative Party head Patrick McManus.

“He seems like he would be a positive thing comparatively to our current congresswoman,” McManus said.

Of course, a “positive thing” as compared to AOC is certainly setting the bar rather low for New York’s 14th district.

Cuellar seems like far more than simply a step up from a radical socialist hell-bent on destroying jobs, raising taxes and capitalizing on her working-class roots and her Puerto Rican grandmother’s plight for political gain, while enjoying her lavish Washington D.C. lifestyle and virtue signaling with Met gala ball gowns.

Yes, like all of the most powerful political Marxists that have gone before her, AOC is, at the end of the day, a fraud.

She drives a Tesla, shops at Whole Foods, and was apparently much happier to tweet about her grandmother’s water-damaged apartment in Puerto Rico than she was to actually send poor abuela some cash to fix it.

Meanwhile, despite presenting herself as a Bronx-raised working-class hero, she actually appears to have grown up in Westchester, New York, and faced little hardship in her life — and she most certainly hasn’t signed up to risk her own life to defend her country or anyone in it.

Cuellar is the ideal candidate to take on AOC. He knows better than anyone what working-class Bronx and Queens residents are facing, and he knows the horrors of the socialism that his prospective political opponent tries to paint as “moral.”

He appreciates the country that gave his family refuge from Castro’s Cuba. Rather than promote policies that would bring the communist dictator’s ideals here, he signed up to serve in the National Guard to give back and protect the land he loves.

But his working-class roots and military service aren’t the only things that make Cuellar an ideal candidate for Congress.

His most important qualification is that he is a true American, one who has worked hard, made something of himself and appreciates and has given back to his country.

Whether you were raised in the Midwest or born to Cuban parents in New York City, what unites all Americans is that no matter who we are, what we look like, or where we come from, we can all benefit from striving for the American dream.

That dream is fundamentally rooted in the American values that Cuellar — and millions of other Americans — are sick and tired of seeing attacked from politically radical hypocrites on Capitol Hill on a routine basis.

Our government was designed to be for the people, of the people and by the people. Even if AOC’s working-class background was entirely genuine, she is still advocating for policies that will only serve to destroy the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever seen. She is simply not an advocate for the people.

Let’s hope that Cuellar’s run will inspire others across this great land of ours to take advantage of the rights still available to them. Many more need to get involved at the local, state and federal level to fight back against this attack on our values — and fight for the preservation of the American dream.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.