President Joe Biden wasted no time rewarding his top aides who helped in his mishandling of documents after Special Counsel Robert Hur issued his report on the matter, promoting many of them within a day of its release.

Hur’s investigation found that Biden “willfully retained classified materials after the end of his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.”

Despite this, the special counsel ultimately decided not to leverage any charges against the president, claiming that a jury would be unable to convict him as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

As reported by the New York Post, Annie Tomasini was promoted to a deputy White House chief of staff position on Feb. 8 after serving the sitting president since his time in the Senate.

The next day, Richard Ruffner was promoted to fill the vacant position of director of Oval Office operations left by Tomasini.

While perhaps appearing innocent enough, promoting two officials within the administration, the reality behind it is suspect.

Following the report from Hur, Tomasini was directly cited by the House Oversight Committee for previously visiting the Penn Biden Center “to take inventory of President Biden’s documents and materials.”

That same center was where the classified documents were later discovered in November 2022, according to the Post.

Ruffner also appeared to have dirtied his hands with the classified documents scandal, spending time with Biden during his years out of office as a personal aide to the aging politician.

It’s quite likely that he spent time around the Biden family. Ruffner appeared in the Hunter Biden hard drive emails that showed him declining a Venmo payment from the president’s son.

Classified documents were also discovered in the president’s Delaware home in January 2023.

So in summary, two aides that likely knew that Biden was holding onto classified documents he wasn’t supposed to have were promoted within 24 hours of the release of Hur’s report.

That sounds like plain corruption.

“The Department of Justice has failed to deliver accountability for President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and now Biden aides involved in the scandal are getting promotions,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Republican Rep. James Comer stated.

“We’ve requested to interview Annie Tomasini about President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents but the White House is blocking her testimony and instead has promoted her to a senior role. The American people expect consequences for mishandling of classified information, not rewards,” the Kentucky politician added.

There’s a clear double standard of justice when former President Donald Trump is being prosecuted heavily for the report from Special Counsel Jack Smith that showed he had held onto classified documents, but whenever Biden does so, notably in a much less safe environment than Trump had, he doesn’t see any legal proceedings.

Now, topping it off, the Delaware politician is even rewarding those who assisted or were aware of his mishandling.

It seems every day something new emerges to show just how deep corruption runs in President Biden’s blood.

