PETA Gets Reality Check After Targeting Buckingham Palace Guards' Bearskin Caps

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals walked into the bear’s den in an attempt to rid an elite guard corps of its iconic ceremonial fur caps.

But the King’s Guard, those stoic bearskin cap-wearing men stationed at Buckingham Palace, are not ready to throw their distinctive gear away at the hand-wringing of an animal rights group.

The caps, made with black bear fur, and the guards who wear them are icons of the United Kingdom.

PETA’s beef with the Beefeaters centers around the way the fur is sourced, as the bears typically don’t give it up willingly.

“A PETA investigation undertaken in Ontario, Canada, filmed hunters luring bears to a drum baited with cookies, bagels, and greasy foods before shooting and disemboweling them,” the animal rights group claimed in a post about the fur hats.

“Hunters later skin the bears and may sell their fur — the very fur used to make the King’s Guard’s caps that PETA has demanded be replaced with faux fur.”

PETA claimed the methods are cruel and unsportsmanlike, shaming hunters for targeting the “unsuspecting” animals with crossbows and high-powered rifles.

The group recommended a synthetic bear fur made by U.K. furrier ECOPEL.

Unfortunately for PETA, it got a reality check instead of a full retreat from the British military.

“We are open to exploring faux fur alternatives if they pass the necessary requirements,” the U.K. Ministry of Defense said, according to the BBC.

The hats are obviously not decorations, but critical gear that provides the guards with warmth and protection from the elements, with durability to satisfy ministry pencil-pushers. Affordable and available synthetics simply do not pass muster in these regards.

A ministry spokesperson told the BBC that synthetic alternatives would have to meet multiple safety and durability standards, but that “no alternative has met all those criteria to date.”

The campaign to uncap the King’s Guard has been an ongoing battle for PETA.

In November of 2022, the animal rights group filed a judicial review against U.K. Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace, alleging he gave an unfair and flawed assessment of ECOPEL’s faux fur material.

PETA is also embracing the role of financial accountant and military strategist in the appeal to eliminate the caps.

“Each fur hat costs an astounding $1,766.90,” PETA wrote. “More than a million dollars’ worth of U.K. taxpayers’ money has been spent on these cruelly produced caps in the past seven years, even though they serve no military purpose.”

One thing PETA may not recognize is that military and tradition play a vital part in the morale and professionalism of any fighting force.

According to the BBC, bearskin hats were introduced by the British army in 1815, following Napoleon Bonaparte’s defeat at the Battle of Waterloo.

The towering caps were initially intended to make soldiers appear larger and more fearsome on the battlefield, but were replaced over the years in many units.

Today, only five foot guard regiments still wear the hats.

