Pete Buttigieg: Kids Will Be Killed if Teachers Aren't Allowed to Teach About Sex, Gender

Leftists have made plenty of outlandish allegations about the state of Florida’s new Parental Rights in Education law. White House Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s suggestion on Friday may be one of the craziest.

Buttigieg appeared on ABC’s “The View,” and co-host Anna Navaro wasted no time addressing the Florida law, which Democrats have incorrectly called a “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Your husband, Chasten [Buttigieg] is a teacher, and he’s been a vocal critic of what’s going on in my state of Florida with the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, which he says will kill kids,” Navarro said. “Do you agree?”

Pete Buttigieg says that prohibiting classroom instruction of sex and gender theory in kindergarten classes will “KILL KIDS.” Then he blames Ron DeSantis for inflation and gas prices. pic.twitter.com/t1VM0OR96L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

After Navarro went on for a bit about how this law could be offensive to Pete Buttigieg since he is gay, he responded to her question.

“Yeah, he’s right, and I think every law ought to be judged for the effect it’s going to have on real people in real life,” Buttigieg said.

In other words, Buttigieg said he agrees that this law in Florida will “kill kids.”

Do you support the new parents' rights law in Florida? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2593 Votes) No: 1% (30 Votes)

This is ridiculous on many levels. First, it is a blatant attempt by Buttigieg to convince Americans that this law is an attack on children.

In reality, the opposite is true: This law is designed specifically to protect children.

According to Fox News, the bill does not prohibit teachers from “saying gay.” Instead, it stops them from instructing children in kindergarten through third grade about “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” of any kind.

There is a strong argument to be made that children who are between five and nine years of age should not be learning about these subjects in any capacity.

But if parents maintain their children should learn about sex at such a young age, that is a conversation that should take place directly between parents and their children.

It should not be controversial to say teachers have no business instructing children under the age of 10 about sex.

Second, the suggestion that children will become suicidal if they do not learn about sex at five years old is ridiculous. Children are hardly even old enough to dress themselves at that age; they are certainly not old enough to decide if they want to change gender identities.

Many children go through a transition period in which they learn more about who they are in the world, and that period does not need to be tarnished by leftists forcing twisted ideas into their minds.

It seems unlikely a child under the age of 10 would bring up sexual orientation or gender identity on his own without first hearing the terms from someone else, but it is possible.

Even in that case, such a serious conversation should be reserved for parents to have with their own children. Teachers have no place in it.

Finally, the suggestion that Chasten Buttigieg is some sort of expert on respecting and caring for children could not be further from the truth. This is the same man who can be seen indoctrinating children in the documentary “Mayor Pete.”

Pete Buttigieg’s husband leads kids in a pledge of allegiance to the gay pride rainbow pic.twitter.com/bYyNvt1ush — Dr. Matt Walsh, Women’s Studies Scholar (@MattWalshBlog) March 10, 2022

Ridiculous behavior like this is likely to cause confusion and mental strife for children, and that is exactly why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill preventing it in schools.

Buttigieg’s argument against this law is completely backward. If anything is going to mentally harm children, it’s his husband’s woke nonesense, not a bill protecting them from it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.