Pete Buttigieg Says He's Found Source of Rash of Troubled Flights: 'Climate Change'

Has Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg ever said anything intelligent?

It seems that whenever he goes to speak about a topic, he finds a way to produce some of the worst ideas or answers that anyone could come up with.

Examples include Buttigieg’s stumbling on CNBC to attempt to defend the horrible job President Joe Biden has done handling the border crisis and his acknowledging the faults of electric vehicles but declaring the solution was to spend billions of government dollars on it.

On Sunday, once again, Mayor Pete showed he’s dead set on managing to find the worst possible answer to every problem.

So what issue was Buttigieg tackling this time? An increase in flight turbulence.

As CNBC noted, a 2023 study in the journal Geophysical Research Letters found an increase in clear-air turbulence from 1979 and 2020.

Buttigieg’s solution is to focus on what he claims is the cause of this increase: climate change.

Yep, as he and his fellow liberals seem to do every time there’s an issue related to nature, no matter how small, it’s the fault of climate change.

“The reality is, the effects of climate change are already upon us in terms of our transportation,” Mayor Pete said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“We’ve seen that in the form of everything from heat waves that shouldn’t statistically even be possible threatening to melt the cables of transit systems in the Pacific Northwest, to, as you mentioned, hurricane seasons becoming more and more extreme and indications that turbulence is up by about 15 percent,” Buttigieg said.

“That means assessing anything and everything that we can do about it.”

Host Margaret Brennan brought up the recent incident in which one passenger was killed and many others were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight encountered “severe turbulence.”

“That was rare,” she said. “But you’re saying you do expect to see more incidents like that here in the U.S.?”

“To be clear, something that extreme is very rare,” Buttigieg acknowledged. “But turbulence can happen, and sometimes it can happen unexpectedly.

“Our climate is evolving. Our policies and our technology and our infrastructure have to evolve accordingly, too.

.@SecretaryPete says an increase in flight turbulence is one of the effects of climate change that “are already upon us in terms of our transportation.” He says the deadly turbulence on a recent Singapore Airlines flight is “very rare,” but “turbulence can happen and sometimes… pic.twitter.com/GIOvMHi7fh — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 26, 2024

“This is all about making sure that we stay ahead of the curve.”

So, he made a “very rare” circumstance into a major issue — but surely that means he has some sort of solution to it, right?

What a stupid question — of course not!

No, instead Mayor Pete was just happy to get on the air and offer up another dubious claim about climate change.

Changes in air turbulence can be caused by many factors, including weather, man-made structures and shear, per Business Standard.

To blame it on global warming to advance a radical environmentalist agenda is extremely disingenuous.

