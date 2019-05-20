2020 Democrat Pete Buttigieg Says Late-Term Abortions Should Be Legal

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, on Sunday said he thinks there is no point in a pregnancy when it should be illegal to get an abortion.

Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Buttigieg during a town hall whether there should be “any limit on a woman’s right to have an abortion.”

“No, I think the dialogue has gotten so caught up on where you draw the line, that we’ve gotten away from the fundamental question of who gets to draw the line, and I trust women to draw the line when it’s their life,” Buttigieg answered.

“So, just to be clear, you would be OK with a woman, well into the third trimester, deciding to abort her pregnancy?” Wallace said.

Buttigieg initially cast the question as a hypothetical, but the Fox News host noted that 6,000 women abort third-term pregnancies every year.

“So, let’s put ourselves in the shoes of a woman in that situation,” Buttigieg said. “If it’s that late in your pregnancy, that means almost by definition you’ve been expecting to carry it to term.

“We’re talking about women who have perhaps chosen a name, women who have purchased a crib — families who then get the most devastating medical news of their lifetime, something about the health or the life of the mother that forces them to make an impossible, unthinkable choice.

“The bottom line is, as horrible as that choice is, that woman, that family, may seek spiritual guidance, they may seek medical guidance, but that decision isn’t going to be made any better, medically or morally, because the government is dictating how that decision should be made.”

.@PeteButtigieg defends the freedom to abort third trimester babies after parents have already “chosen a name or purchased a crib.” #buttigiegtownhall pic.twitter.com/BMBUKS6VUc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2019

A 2018 Pew Research Center study found that just 13 percent of Americans think abortion should be legal in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Democratic presidential candidates have staked out aggressive pro-abortion stances as they jockey for position in a crowded primary field.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have both called for sweeping federal legislation that would cancel state regulations on abortion.

We should pass new federal laws that protect access to reproductive care from right-wing ideologues in the states and ensure access to birth control and abortion care. Laws that will stand no matter what the Supreme Court does. Here’s what that looks like: https://t.co/iBzvjDBCL4 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 17, 2019

