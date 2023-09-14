Share
News

Pete Davidson Smacks Down Heckler Who Called Him 'Racist' for Using the Term 'Master Bedroom': Report

 By Ben Kew  September 14, 2023 at 11:59am
Share

Pete Davidson does not take well to being called a racist.

After completing an extended stint in rehab, the actor and comedian made his triumphant return to the stage in a comeback show Saturday night at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Davidson used the show’s conclusion to take questions from fans, The Sun reported.

Yet the proceedings were somewhat marred after a female heckler called him a “racist” for remarks made during his routine.

“You’re a c***,” Davidson retorted, according to the report. “Sit the f*** down!”

Trending:
Oops: Pelosi's Words from 2019 Are Now Being Used Against Democrats in Biden Impeachment Push

The accusation came during a question-and-answer period after the show where he was joined by friends and fellow comedians Jon Stewart and John Mulaney.

It was a reference to a part of the show in which he discussed his dealings with a black real estate agent in which he used the term “master bedroom.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” star then performed a skit in which he described himself as “the master,” according to the report.

He told the audience he was promptly corrected by the real estate agent, who explained that the term had been changed to “primary bedroom” because “master” had historical associations with slavery.

Davidson is known for his edgy humor and unpredictable personality.

In June, he found himself in a bitter feud with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after the group criticized his decision to buy a puppy rather than rescuing a dog from a nearby shelter.

“It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match,” Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA’s senior vice president of cruelty investigations, said at the time.

Related:
Maren Morris' Shots at Jason Aldean's 'Small Town' in Music Video Epically Backfire

Unimpressed by the criticism, Davidson left an expletive-ridden voicemail to Nachminovitch where he explained why he bought his dog rather than adopting it, according to TMZ.

“I just want to let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed. I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those types of dogs,” the comedian said. “And my mom’s f***ing dog, who is 2 years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad.”



“So I had to get a specific dog. So why don’t you do your research before you f***ing create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired [expletive],” he continued. “So f*** you and suck my d***.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.




Trump Responds to Question About Support for Caitlyn Jenner, Transgender Beauty Pageant Contestant
Pete Davidson Smacks Down Heckler Who Called Him 'Racist' for Using the Term 'Master Bedroom': Report
Desperate Disney Cuts Basic Streaming Subscription Price 75% Amid $11 Billion in Losses
Gay Pride 2.0? - Deep-Blue State Sets Aside August as 'Transgender History Month'
Mitch McConnell Answers Retirement Question in First News Conference Since Freezing Incident
See more...

Conversation