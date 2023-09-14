Pete Davidson Smacks Down Heckler Who Called Him 'Racist' for Using the Term 'Master Bedroom': Report

Pete Davidson does not take well to being called a racist.

After completing an extended stint in rehab, the actor and comedian made his triumphant return to the stage in a comeback show Saturday night at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Davidson used the show’s conclusion to take questions from fans, The Sun reported.

Yet the proceedings were somewhat marred after a female heckler called him a “racist” for remarks made during his routine.

“You’re a c***,” Davidson retorted, according to the report. “Sit the f*** down!”

The accusation came during a question-and-answer period after the show where he was joined by friends and fellow comedians Jon Stewart and John Mulaney.

It was a reference to a part of the show in which he discussed his dealings with a black real estate agent in which he used the term “master bedroom.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” star then performed a skit in which he described himself as “the master,” according to the report.

He told the audience he was promptly corrected by the real estate agent, who explained that the term had been changed to “primary bedroom” because “master” had historical associations with slavery.

#BREAKING: Pete Davidson lashes out at fan during comedy show in shocking moment https://t.co/TbGUVaUHpc — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) September 10, 2023

Davidson is known for his edgy humor and unpredictable personality.

In June, he found himself in a bitter feud with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals after the group criticized his decision to buy a puppy rather than rescuing a dog from a nearby shelter.

“It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match,” Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA’s senior vice president of cruelty investigations, said at the time.

Unimpressed by the criticism, Davidson left an expletive-ridden voicemail to Nachminovitch where he explained why he bought his dog rather than adopting it, according to TMZ.

“I just want to let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed. I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those types of dogs,” the comedian said. “And my mom’s f***ing dog, who is 2 years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad.”







“So I had to get a specific dog. So why don’t you do your research before you f***ing create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired [expletive],” he continued. “So f*** you and suck my d***.”

