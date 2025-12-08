Share
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks at the Reagan National Defense Forum on Dec. 6, 2025 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks at the Reagan National Defense Forum on Dec. 6, 2025 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. (Caylo Seals / Getty Images)

Pete Hegseth Announce Festive New Christmas Celebration for the Pentagon

 By Ben Zeisloft  December 8, 2025
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth unveiled the inaugural Pentagon Christmas tree on Wednesday in recognition of service families.

Hegseth, along with his wife Jennifer, replaced a “17-year-old Amelanchier shrub that had recently fallen into decline and was scheduled for removal next year” with a 14-foot Nellie Stevens Holly Christmas tree, according to a news release from the War Department.

The release emphasized that Hegseth, a “devout Christian,” launched the ceremony to help the Pentagon remember why this time of year is special.

“In this season of Advent, Christians are called to pause and reflect … to turn away from the things of the world and look upward toward the anticipation of the coming of our savior,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth also told staffers, “We’re going to bring Christmas back to the Pentagon, and that’s what we’re doing.”

The Christmas tree was set up to honor the families of service members, and Hegseth voiced gratitude for their sacrifices throughout the year.

“In this season, we worship, we reflect, we rest and — of course, with our families — we eventually feast. We prepare to spend time together, remember the ones that we love, and we remember the ones that are fighting to protect all of us to bring peace on earth and goodwill toward men,” Hegseth remarked.

Beyond the tree lighting, Santa Claus and his elves made an appearance at the ceremony.

The elves were “dressed in tactical garb and made their entrance by rappelling down the side of the building from the fifth story roof.”

Santa also used a Lenco BearCat armored vehicle for his sleigh, playing holiday tunes for ceremony attendees.

Hegseth has instituted a number of reforms at the Pentagon meant to honor the historic links between the American military and the Christian faith.

Earlier this year, he launched a new series of worship services, even inviting pastors to deliver gospel messages.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the communications director for the Foundation to Abolish Abortion. He also serves as a writer and editor for The Sentinel. He is a former reporter for The Daily Wire and has been published in other conservative media outlets such as The Spectator and Campus Reform. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Conversation