Pete Hegseth Announce Festive New Christmas Celebration for the Pentagon

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth unveiled the inaugural Pentagon Christmas tree on Wednesday in recognition of service families.

Hegseth, along with his wife Jennifer, replaced a “17-year-old Amelanchier shrub that had recently fallen into decline and was scheduled for removal next year” with a 14-foot Nellie Stevens Holly Christmas tree, according to a news release from the War Department.

The release emphasized that Hegseth, a “devout Christian,” launched the ceremony to help the Pentagon remember why this time of year is special.

“In this season of Advent, Christians are called to pause and reflect … to turn away from the things of the world and look upward toward the anticipation of the coming of our savior,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth also told staffers, “We’re going to bring Christmas back to the Pentagon, and that’s what we’re doing.”

.@SECWAR spoke at the first ever Pentagon Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: “We are gathered to celebrate the blessing of the Christmas season here at the Pentagon…” pic.twitter.com/e0jlJjRHpR — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) December 3, 2025

The Christmas tree was set up to honor the families of service members, and Hegseth voiced gratitude for their sacrifices throughout the year.

“In this season, we worship, we reflect, we rest and — of course, with our families — we eventually feast. We prepare to spend time together, remember the ones that we love, and we remember the ones that are fighting to protect all of us to bring peace on earth and goodwill toward men,” Hegseth remarked.

Beyond the tree lighting, Santa Claus and his elves made an appearance at the ceremony.

The elves were “dressed in tactical garb and made their entrance by rappelling down the side of the building from the fifth story roof.”

SANTA @ PENTAGON: Today Scretary of War Pete Hegseth introduced the children of America’s warfighters and civilian DoW staff to Santa, escorted in an armored military vehicle. Two soldiers in elf hats rapelled from the building as the vehicle arrived. pic.twitter.com/kdaWjUMUV6 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 4, 2025

Santa also used a Lenco BearCat armored vehicle for his sleigh, playing holiday tunes for ceremony attendees.

Hegseth has instituted a number of reforms at the Pentagon meant to honor the historic links between the American military and the Christian faith.

God is doing a mighty work in these

United States. The Secretary of Defense @SecDef names Jesus as KING! A godly Reformed pastor (my own pastor @BrooksPotteiger) is proclaiming the sovereign authority of almighty God over our civil magistrates IN THE PENTAGON! The gates of… pic.twitter.com/dj1EZvvfY9 — Joshua Haymes (@haymes_joshua) May 22, 2025

Earlier this year, he launched a new series of worship services, even inviting pastors to deliver gospel messages.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.