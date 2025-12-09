Pete Hegseth Announces New Military Platform: 'The Future of American Warfare Is Here'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday the launch of a new military-focused artificial intelligence platform.

Hegseth wrote in a Tuesday morning X post that the platform, dubbed GenAI.mil — which is powered by Google Cloud’s Gemini for Government — “puts the [world’s] most powerful frontier AI models directly into the hands of every American warrior.” He added that the Pentagon “will continue to aggressively field the world’s best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before.”

“The future of American warfare is here, and it’s spelled AI,” Hegseth said in a video statement posted to X. “As technologies advance, so do our adversaries. But here at the War Department, we are not sitting idly by.”

Hegseth later said in the video that the launch of the AI platform, which was first reported by Fox Business on Tuesday, places “the world’s most powerful frontier AI models, starting with Google Gemini, directly into the hands of every American warrior.”

When reached for comment, the Pentagon referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a news release from Tuesday.

Additionally, Hegseth said in a statement that the Pentagon is “pushing all of our chips in on artificial intelligence as a fighting force.”

“The Department is tapping into America’s commercial genius, and we’re embedding generative AI into our daily battle rhythm,” Hegseth continued. “AI tools present boundless opportunities to increase efficiency, and we are thrilled to witness AI’s future positive impact across the War Department.”

Additional world-class AI models will be available to all U.S. civilians, contractors, and military personnel as part of the initiative, according to the Pentagon’s news release. The Pentagon will also provide no-cost training for GenAI.mil to all Department of War employees, per the announcement.

“There is no prize for second place in the global race for AI dominance,” Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael said in a statement. “We are moving rapidly to deploy powerful AI capabilities like Gemini for Government directly to our workforce. AI is America’s next Manifest Destiny, and we’re ensuring that we dominate this new frontier.”

President Donald Trump has been spearheading a massive effort to expand AI across the nation during his second presidency. He unveiled a Jan. 23 executive order intended to eliminate “barriers to American Leadership” in AI.

The latest announcement comes after the White House unveiled an “AI Action Plan” in July, which aims to help the U.S. “achieve global dominance” in AI. Trump also unveiled a July 23 order aiming to prohibit “woke” AI in the federal government.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNBC in November that AI is generating a “quiet time” in the U.S. job market. Hassett added that American firms “are finding that AI is making their workers so productive that they don’t necessarily have to hire the new kids out of college, and so on.”

