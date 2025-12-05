Share
Pete Hegseth Doubles Down, Launches Another Deadly Narco Boat Strike Amid Controversy

 By Jack Davis  December 5, 2025 at 10:31am
Amid controversy over a September attack on a narco-terrorist boat carrying drugs, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is not backing down.

Hegseth has been at the center of a Beltway brouhaha ever since allegations emerged that he ordered survivors of a Sept. 2 attack on a drug-smuggling boat to be killed, as noted by many media outlets, including the U.K.’s Guardian.

However, Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley on Thursday reportedly told members of Congress during a closed-door briefing that the second strike was justified.

As congressional Washington talked, Hegseth acted, destroying another drug-running boat.

“On Dec. 4, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization,” U.S. Southern Command posted on X.

“Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific,” the post said.

“Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed,” the post said.

Hegseth showed his pugnacious side in a post on X.

On Thursday, Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet had defended Hegseth, writing on X, “Every new attack aimed at Pete Hegseth makes me want another narco drug boat blown up and sent to the bottom of the ocean.”

After the latest attack, Hegseth replied, “Your wish is our command, Andrew. Just sunk another narco boat.”

As noted by CBS News, at least 22 strikes have been made on narco-terrorist ships since September.

At least 87 people have been killed in the attacks.

