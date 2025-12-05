Pete Hegseth Doubles Down, Launches Another Deadly Narco Boat Strike Amid Controversy

Amid controversy over a September attack on a narco-terrorist boat carrying drugs, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is not backing down.

Hegseth has been at the center of a Beltway brouhaha ever since allegations emerged that he ordered survivors of a Sept. 2 attack on a drug-smuggling boat to be killed, as noted by many media outlets, including the U.K.’s Guardian.

However, Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley on Thursday reportedly told members of Congress during a closed-door briefing that the second strike was justified.

As congressional Washington talked, Hegseth acted, destroying another drug-running boat.

“On Dec. 4, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization,” U.S. Southern Command posted on X.

On Dec. 4, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel in international waters operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and… pic.twitter.com/pqksvxM3HP — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) December 4, 2025

“Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was carrying illicit narcotics and transiting along a known narco-trafficking route in the Eastern Pacific,” the post said.

“Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed,” the post said.

Hegseth showed his pugnacious side in a post on X.

On Thursday, Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet had defended Hegseth, writing on X, “Every new attack aimed at Pete Hegseth makes me want another narco drug boat blown up and sent to the bottom of the ocean.”

Your wish is our command, Andrew. Just sunk another narco boat. https://t.co/y8okwYhmHv — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 5, 2025

After the latest attack, Hegseth replied, “Your wish is our command, Andrew. Just sunk another narco boat.”

Q: “Was there a ‘kill all’ order from Secretary Hegseth?” .@SenTomCotton: “No. Admiral Bradley was very clear that he was given no such order to, to give no quarter or kill them all.” pic.twitter.com/ZqLPkCyHSd — CSPAN (@cspan) December 4, 2025

As noted by CBS News, at least 22 strikes have been made on narco-terrorist ships since September.

At least 87 people have been killed in the attacks.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.