Pete Hegseth Ends Vaccine Requirement for US Troops: 'That Era of Betrayal Is Over'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday that service members are no longer required to be vaccinated against the flu.

Hegseth issued a memo dated Monday to service members saying the vaccine is now “voluntary.”

He also noted on social media that “The War Department is once again restoring freedom to our Joint Force.”

“Under the disastrous Biden administration, this Pentagon waged an unrelenting war on our warriors on many fronts, including when it came to denying them simple medical autonomy and the freedom to express their religious convictions,” Hegseth said.

“Our men and women in uniform were forced to choose between their conscience and their country, even when those decisions posed no threat to our military readiness,” he continued.

The War Department is once again restoring freedom to our Joint Force. We are discarding the mandatory flu vaccine requirement, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/9K5W8g0NsD — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) April 21, 2026

“You know what I’m talking about. What happened? COVID-19 and the vaccine. No more,” he said.

“That era of betrayal is over,” he added.

“Under President Trump, the War Department continues to take decisive action to once again restore freedom and strength to our joint force. We’re seizing this moment to discard any absurd overreaching mandates that only weaken our warfighting capabilities,” he said.

“The notion that a flu vaccine must be mandatory for every service member, everywhere, in every circumstance, at all times, is just overly broad and not rational,” Hegseth added.

“Our new policy is simple: If you, an American warrior entrusted to defend this nation, believe that the flu vaccine is in your best interest, then you are free to take it; you should. But we will not force you, because your body, your faith, and your convictions are not negotiable.”

“It’s the kind of common-sense approach we are undertaking in this department,” he said.

“Rest assured that under President Trump, the War Department will always honor our brave warriors and do everything we can to restore the American people’s trust in their military for generations to come.”

The COVID-19 vaccine was also required under the Biden administration.

During that time, more than 8,000 service members were involuntarily discharged because they would not be vaccinated, according to a news release on the War Department website.

As noted by Fox News, Hegseth’s announcement completes a policy change that began last year.

A May 2025 memo from Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg said reservists would only have to be vaccinated against the flu if they were on active duty for at least 30 days.

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