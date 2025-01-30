Pete Hegseth Releases Tragic News After Black Hawk Is Discovered Upside Down in the Potomac

More information is coming out about Wednesday night’s tragic collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth posted to the social media platform X early Thursday morning, sharing a message from Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and The United States Army Military District of Washington Media Chief Heather Chairez stating that the Black Hawk was on a training flight.

“We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight’s incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter from Bravo Company, 12 Aviation Battalion, out of Davison Army Airfield, Fort Belvoir during a training flight.

“We are working with local officials and will provide additional information once it becomes available.”

Latest below. Absolutely tragic. Search and rescue efforts still ongoing. Prayers for all impacted souls, and their families. Investigation launched immediately by Army & DoD. pic.twitter.com/WdUnYV4UJz — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 30, 2025

Hegseth commented on the screen shot, “Latest below. Absolutely tragic. Search and rescue efforts still ongoing. Prayers for all impacted souls, and their families. Investigation launched immediately by Army & DoD.”

This adds a new layer to an already heartbreaking story.

These were members of our military readying themselves for whatever our country would ask of them.

All flights were halted at Reagan Airport while emergency services attempted search and rescue.

ABC News provided more information about the passengers on board the American Airlines flight.

U.S. Figure Skating released a statement as American figure skaters and coaches were aboard, returning from a camp held at the national championships.

“U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.,” the statement read.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.”

Two Russian figure skaters were also reportedly on the American Airlines flight.

Russian state news outlets reported the names of the figure skaters as Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “There were other of our fellow citizens there. Bad news from Washington today.”

Seach and rescue has turned into recovery Thursday morning as ABC also reported no survivors from the crash are expected.

Aside from Hegseth updating the country on the status of the Black Hawk, President Donald Trump and other members of his administration were briefed on the matter.

“May God Bless their souls,” the president said in response to the news.

With no reported survivors, the situation looks bleak as the president and many others can only look to God and prayer in a time like this.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.