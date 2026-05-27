Share
News
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy listen during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy listen during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Pete Hegseth Reveals Trump's Quiet Order to Protect the Most Vulnerable Christians

 By Randy DeSoto  May 27, 2026 at 4:26pm
Share

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praised President Donald Trump on Tuesday for giving the order early in his administration to protect Christians being targeted in Nigeria by Islamic militants.

“Maybe a year ago, he heard the call of Nigerian Christians who were being targeted and killed by ISIS in Nigeria. And he said, ‘Pete, I want the War Department to focus on ensuring that we do everything we can to protect those Christians,’” Hegseth explained.

“He never wavered on it,” Hegseth continued, noting that Trump remained persistent in making sure the War Department put the necessary assets in place in the region.

“And, over the last month — and there hasn’t been much coverage of this — we killed ISIS’ No. 2 in Nigeria, who was most responsible for killing Christians and trying to target the U.S. homeland,” Hegseth said. “And have since, because of the intel we’ve gathered, killed hundreds of ISIS members who were targeting and killing Christians in Nigeria, creating a whole new opportunity there.”

The Secretary of War concluded, “There are a lot of things we do that the media pays attention to, and a lot of things the president empowers the department to do on behalf of the American people that he deserves great credit for.”

The BBC reported in January, “Nigeria’s population of more than 230 million people is roughly evenly divided among Christians, who predominate in the south, and Muslims, who are mostly in the north.”

“For the past 15 years, the north-east of the country has suffered from a devastating Islamist insurgency at the hands of jihadist groups such as Boko Haram and those affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group, based in Borno state,” the outlet added.

The Roman Catholic site EWTN News reported that more Christians were killed for their faith in Nigeria than the rest of the world combined during the time period from October 2024 to September 2025, according to a report published by Open Doors, an international Christian mission that tracks global persecution and supports persecuted Christians worldwide.

Of the 4,849 known killings of Christians worldwide, 3,490 were in Nigeria, making up 72 percent of the total.

Trump ordered air strikes on ISIS sites in Nigeria on Christmas Day last year.

Related:
Breaking: Dept. of War Releases Long-Awaited UFO Files - Photos from the Moon, Apollo Mission Audio Included

He posted on Truth Social at the time, “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!”

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was,” he continued. “The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.”

Trump closed, “Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

The president told Politico at the time that the U.S. military strike was originally scheduled for the day before Christmas, but he ordered it delayed for one day for symbolic reasons.

“They were going to do it earlier,” Trump said. “And I said, ‘nope, let’s give a Christmas present.’ … They didn’t think that was coming, but we hit them hard. Every camp got decimated.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Renaming of Kennedy Center and Closing It for Renovations
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's $1.8 Billion 'Anti-Weaponization Fund,' Setting Up Critical Hearing
'Trump Accounts' App Races to Top of Apple Downloads Day After Bessent Announces Release
Bessent Sets CNN's Kaitlan Collins Straight on Status of a Trump $250 Bill
Police Rush to Amy Coney Barrett's House After Receiving Troubling 911 Call
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , ,

Conversation