Share
News
"No, the ceasefire is not over," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told the media during a briefing Tuesday.
"No, the ceasefire is not over," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told the media during a briefing Tuesday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

Pete Hegseth Sets the Record Straight on the Current Status of the Ceasefire After Recent Clashes

 By Nick Givas  May 5, 2026 at 11:57am
Share

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that the ceasefire between Iran and the United States is still in place, despite reports of both countries firing upon each other in limited cases.

Reagan Reese, White House correspondent for the Daily Caller, questioned Hegseth about the status of the ceasefire, saying, “In the last 24 hours or so, Iran’s fired at us, we fired at Iran. I’m just going to ask you more directly, is the ceasefire over?”

“No, the ceasefire is not over,” Hegseth shot back. “Ultimately, this is a separate and distinct project. And we expected there would be some — churn at the beginning, which happened. And we said we would defend, and defend aggressively, and we absolutely have. Iran knows that.”

Hegseth was referring to Project Freedom, an operation authorized by President Donald Trump to clear the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to increase shipping and ease rising energy prices.

“Ultimately, the president’s going to make a decision whether anything were to escalate into a violation of a ceasefire,” the secretary continued. “But certainly, we would urge Iran to be prudent in the actions that they take to keep that underneath this threshold.”

Hegseth added, “This is about the straits, this is about freedom of navigation, this is about international waterways. This is about free flow of commerce, all the things that happened before, and only Iran is contesting. So right now, the ceasefire certainly holds, but we’re going to be watching very, very closely.”

Iran opened fire on American warships in the Middle East Monday, and the U.S. quickly hit back, destroying six Iranian small boats, according to U.S. Central Command leader Adm. Brad Cooper.

“My operational assessment overall is that the U.S. military has the clear advantage,” he said during a media conference call Monday.

“We have an enormous amount of capability and firepower concentrated in and around the Strait, including AH-64 Apache and MH-60 Seahawk helicopters used just this morning to eliminate six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping.”

Cooper concluded, “We’re backing up commitment with action.”

Related:
DOJ Investigating Suspicious Iran War Oil Trading Trend: Report

Hegseth’s comments come just one day after Trump said Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth” if it attempts to fire on American ships within the Strait of Hormuz.

It also comes just days after U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers were sent to the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of Project Freedom.

A Sunday news release from U.S. CENTCOM said that destroyers, drones, over 100 aircraft, and 15,000 service members are supporting the mission.

The final result of Project Freedom will likely play a large role in what kind of peace deal is negotiated between the United States and Iran.

If the U.S. fails to speedily secure the strait, it could embolden radical elements within what’s left of Iran’s government and cause the peace process to drag out.

If the strait is rapidly secured, on the other hand, it leaves Iran with few options and could force the country to finally accept an agreement that would be highly beneficial to the United States.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




EXCLUSIVE: Harvard-Trained MD Says 'Coercive' Vaccine Push Shattered Trust and Has Harris Voters Questioning the Experts
Backlash Erupts After City-Owned Water Park Advertises 'Muslims Only' Day
Pete Hegseth Sets the Record Straight on the Current Status of the Ceasefire After Recent Clashes
Staffer for Dem Sen. Cory Booker Who Brought Gun Into Capitol Without a License Saw Charges Quickly Dropped: DOJ
NATO Chief Says European Leaders Have Finally 'Gotten the Message' from Trump and Are Changing Their Ways
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation