Pete Hegseth's Composed Confirmation Hearing Performance Convinced All the Right People

Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee appear to have failed in their efforts to turn at least one Republican colleague against Pete Hegseth, the Army veteran and Fox News host nominated to lead the Defense Department under the second Trump administration.

Hegseth appeared before the committee on Tuesday to lay out a vision for military reform and to defend himself against allegations of sexual misconduct.

In the aftermath of the hearing, during which Democrats failed to land decisive blows against the nominee, several possible Republican holdouts ultimately ended up siding with Hegseth.

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst was concerned about Hegseth’s skepticism toward women serving in combat roles. But her worries appeared to be satisfied after Hegseth affirmed during the hearing that he would allow women in combat as long as they pass rigorous fitness requirements.

Ernst confirmed on Tuesday that she would vote for Hegseth.

“For those of us who want to make sure our men and women in uniform are being led by a strong individual, I think we took it all very seriously. Those that were there just to score political points, I think they failed,” she said in an interview with Simon Conway, a host on Newsradio 1040 in Des Moines, Iowa, per a report from The Hill.

“I am breaking news, Simon, I figure you would ask this,” she continued. “Yes, I will be supporting President Trump’s pick for secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.”

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who previously voiced concern over the allegations against Hegseth, meanwhile said that his confirmation was highly likely.

“Democratic attacks were overly personal and fell flat. It was clear Pete was more prepared for the hearing than my Democratic colleagues,” he said, per another report from The Hill. “With today’s performance, I believe Pete Hegseth’s path to confirmation has been assured.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, said that “if he’s reported out of committee, we will work quickly to get him across the floor,” likewise voicing confidence that he effectively handled the concerns with his nomination.

“I think he’s addressed those allegations,” Thune told reporters on Tuesday. “Every report I’ve had, the readout from the hearing this morning is that he acquitted himself extremely well and made a strong argument for why he ought to be the next secretary of Defense.”

Hegseth expressed a desire to glorify Jesus Christ during the hearings “regardless of the outcome” and emphasized the importance of restoring the “warrior ethos” to the Pentagon.

“When President Trump chose me for this position, the primary charge he gave me was to bring the warrior culture back to the Department of Defense. He, like me, wants a Pentagon laser focused on lethality, meritocracy, war fighting, accountability, and readiness,” he said.

