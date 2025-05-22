As the question of when former President Joe Biden’s health began to decline and how much the White House did to cover it up remains unanswered, a reporter with unique insight is weighing in.

A series of posts made Wednesday by Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy shreds anyone questioning why the media didn’t press the Biden administration on the then-president’s decline.

Doocy was well known for clashing with former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I have some unique insight on President Biden, having dedicated six years of my life to covering him,” Doocy wrote in a post on X.

“If you are wondering why nobody asked about his mental fitness, and why nobody asked if White House staffers were covering up his decline… then you weren’t paying attention.”

That wasn’t all he did.

Doocy followed the post with seven videos showing him pressing the White House on the cover up of Biden’s decline.

In the first video, Doocy reminded Jean-Pierre that Biden once described himself as “sharpest before 8 p.m.” before asking about who calls the shots after the sun goes down.

“Say that the Pentagon at some point picks up an incoming nuke,” Doocy said. “It’s 11 p.m. Who do you call? The first lady?”

In his next video, Jean-Pierre was pressed on why Biden told the same story twice, nearly word-for-word and just minutes apart, at a campaign event in 2023.

“What is up with that?” Doocy asked, prompting a stammering and dodgy response from Jean-Pierre.

In February 2024, Biden suffered a particularly embarrassing episode when he claimed to have recently met a French president who died in the previous millennium.

Afterwards, Doocy questioned whether voters would be persuaded after this to re-elect a president whose mental state they were already concerned about.

“How is president Biden ever going to convince the three-quarters of voters who are worried about his physical and mental health that he is OK,” Doocy asked, “even though in Las Vegas he told a story about recently talking to a French president who died in 1996?”

In the fourth video, Doocy asked about whether Biden was being handled like a “baby” by White House staff, as Franklin Foer attested in the book “The Last Politician.” Jean-Pierre waved the question away without even attempting to answer it.

Following this, Doocy posted a video of him grilling Biden over the characterization special counsel Robert Hur made of the president in his report.

Biden rejected Hur’s take, mumbling about putting the country back on its feet.

The fifth video posted by Doocy also included direct questioning of Biden.

When asked by the Fox News correspondent about whether he spoke with aides about a one-term pledge, the former president completely denied it.

In the seventh and final video, Doocy went for a home run.

During the clip, Doocy asked why the White House was not routinely testing Biden for age-related diseases, such as Parkinson’s and dementia, speculating that it could be because a positive diagnosis would mean an abrupt halt to the administration.

Considering the most recent developments, it seems those who staffed Biden’s White House have some explaining to do.

If you watched Biden’s performance during his time in office and believed the good bill of health his own officials gave him, it’s as Doocy said: You weren’t paying attention.

