Commentary

Peter Doocy Reminds WH Press Secretary Why He's Their Worst Nightmare - Musk Would Be Proud

 By Richard Moorhead  December 3, 2022 at 10:03am
This guy might be the worst nightmare of Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Fox News journalist Peter Doocy had Jean-Pierre on her back foot in Wednesday’s White House news conference.

Doocy pointed out the White House’s hypocrisy in continuing to use Twitter after all but throwing shade at new CEO Elon Musk.

“When are you guys going to delete the White House Twitter account?” Doocy questioned Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre didn’t immediately answer, instead asking Doocy in turn why such a move would be appropriate for the Biden administration.

“You’re saying that you’re keeping an eye on Twitter because it might not be a suitable platform — so why use it?” Doocy retorted.

Jean-Pierre pushed back on the idea of the White House closing its Twitter account, instead merely restating President Joe Biden’s commitment to fighting “hate speech and misinformation” on social media.

Doocy is one of the only journalists who scrutinizes the Biden administration in White House media briefings, often stacked with establishment news reporters who treat Biden with kid gloves.

Biden himself has suggested that he would be keeping an eye on Twitter after Musk’s acquisition of the social media company.

Musk — who is no fan of Biden, despite voting for him in 2020 — would probably find Doocy’s line of questioning to be valid.

Perhaps it’s not impossible that Biden and the left will eventually opt out of using social media networks that aren’t censored and rigged to their advantage.

Under its previous ownership, Twitter discriminated against conservatives and advanced left-wing narratives.

On Friday, Musk released bombshell evidence to journalist Matt Taibbi exposing Twitter’s role in pro-Biden election interference in 2020.

Internal Twitter communications in the months preceding the election reveal the Biden campaign’s role in using Twitter’s censorship policies to its benefit.

Twitter’s pre-Musk senior executives played a key role in the suppression of the news about Hunter Biden’s laptop, with former head of legal, policy and trust Vijaya Gadde leading the effort to shut down all content related to the (truthful) story.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation