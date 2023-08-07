Peter Doocy Returns to Fox News After Months-Long Absence from Network

Peter Doocy is officially back.

The high-profile Fox News White House correspondent has returned after being noticeably absent, as reported by Daily Caller.

Today was his first day on the job in months, and he happily explained that fatherhood was the reason for his vacation.

In a lively video interaction on “Fox & Friends,” co-host Steve Doocy, Peter’s father, cheekily asked his son, “Peter, where have you been for the last couple of weeks?”

The younger Doocy gushed that he had been spending time with his new daughter, Bridget.

Doocy’s wife, Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn, gave birth to their daughter on Feb. 1.

After the explanation, the elder Doocy asked playfully, “Gee, do you have any pictures?”

The younger Doocy immediately replied in the affirmative and held up his cell phone, which was clearly full of photos of his young daughter.

Doocy proceeded to display multiple snapshots of his baby girl, including pictures of him holding her in her tiny swimsuit.

Proving that his wit is back and better than ever, he added, “There’s Bridget … a striking resemblance to her father.”

He also showed off a photo of her wearing a pink “Future President” onesie.

Doocy advised viewers to “keep an eye out for that for the Fox News Democracy 2060 coverage.”

And given that he, his wife, and his father are all involved in political commentary and correspondence at Fox, the prediction seems entirely warranted.

(In fact, Vaughn told People Magazine that her water broke on her way to Capitol Hill.)

Peter Doocy and Hillary Vaughn celebrate the birth of their daughter https://t.co/0OYT3ksoFr — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 9, 2023

Doocy continued to share all the facts important to any new father, noting that Bridget was already old enough for solid food and that she apparently has an affinity for sweet potatoes.

He went on to detail his routine as a new father, describing the feeding and care schedule in which he engages as a busy dad. He talked about the usual bottle feedings and other enjoyable duties of a father with an infant.

Doocy normally wakes up at 7 a.m. to begin his daily dad duties.

And based on his picture album, he does not slow down much after he starts.

