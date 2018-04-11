The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics
Print

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page Still Have Top Secret Clearance, FBI Confirms

By Chris Agee
April 11, 2018 at 3:24pm

Print

A Republican senator says he recently found out two agents at the center of complaints by President Donald Trump and others regarding partisan bias at the FBI have not yet lost their elevated security clearances within the bureau.

According to his interpretation of a letter he recently received, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has determined Peter Strzok and Lisa Page still have the ability to “search FISA data or other classified databases.”

After evidence of their anti-Trump bias surfaced, the two individuals, whose relationship has been described as romantic, were reassigned from Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, as reported by the Washington Examiner.

Paul sent the FBI an inquiry letter seeking to determine whether those concerns similarly led to a diminished security clearance level for the two agents.

In addition to asking whether Strzok and Page “still have security clearances” and associated permissions within the bureau, the senator also asked about safeguards against possible political biases playing out within investigations.

“Is there a process in place to routinely analyze searches of databases by agents to ensure that such searches are not done for political or personal reasons?” he wrote.

As it pertained to his initial questions regarding the agents’ security level, Paul later said in a Fox News Channel interview that the FBI’s cautious response nonetheless revealed a key detail.

Should these FBI agents be fired?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“All FBI employees must maintain a Top Secret security clearance,” wrote FBI Office of Congressional Affairs Assistant Director Gregory Brower, who has since resigned from the bureau. “Because of security concerns and law enforcement sensitivities, the FBI does not reveal the specific accesses granted to particular employees.”

If Strzok and Page are “still FBI agents, which apparently they are,” the senator surmised that Brower’s “non-answer specifically really is an answer.”

Paul said his takeaway from the letter is that “they can search our databases.”

In his mind, the two agents deserve to be fired for engaging in private texts with each other in which they criticized the president.

“At the very least, they need to be suspended from any privileges to look at these databases until it’s determined whether or not they can still remain at the FBI,” he said.

RELATED: Schumer Got Massive Payout from Facebook While Defending It from Trump

In his initial letter to the FBI, the libertarian-leaning Republican offered his argument for maintaining the checks he suggested within the bureau.

“James Madison warned that men are not angels,” Paul wrote. “The exposure of political bias at the FBI is exactly why many of us advocate for greater oversight of the FBI, especially since recently passed legislation leaves FISA Section 702 surveillance largely without checks and balances.”

He went on to conclude that if “openly biased agents such as Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page still have access to classified databases, one might argue that the FBI’s internal controls are inadequate.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: 2016 Election, Department of Justice DOJ, Donald Trump, FBI, Rand Paul

By: Chris Agee on April 11, 2018 at 3:24pm

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Breaking: Rosenstein Personally Approved FBI Raid of Trump Lawyer

Chuck Ross

robert_mueller,_hillary_clinton

Mueller Investigating $150k Trump Donation from Ukrainian Who Gave Hillary $13 Million

Chris Agee

James Woods Calls Out ‘Weasel Zuckerberg’ Ahead of Congressional Hearing

Will Racke

john mccain

McCain Blames Trump for Chemical Attack… ‘Prematurely’ Withdrawing Troops Gives Assad Power

Scott Kelnhofer

‘Cosby Show’ Actress Lunges at Bill Outside Courtroom Hours Before Retrial Began

Chris Agee

Mark Zuckerberg (2)

Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Is Helping Mueller’s Investigation

Randy DeSoto

willie parker

Abortion Doctor Says He Kills Babies Because It’s His ‘Christian Calling’

Erin Coates

ted_cruz,_mark_zuckerberg_(1)

Breaking: Cruz Delivers Sharp String of Pointed Questions to Zuckerberg

Recently Posted