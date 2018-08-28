Peter Wolfgang: Media Treats Francis Like Obama. Suppresses Pedo Stories To Protect Pope

Remember how President Obama got all those passes from the media as we stood there, mouths agape, muttering to ourselves, “Can you imagine if this was Bush?” I’m having the Catholic Church version of that moment.

So the former Vatican Ambassador to the U.S. publishes an explosive 11-page letter accusing Pope Francis of knowing about the sexual abuse allegations against Cardinal McCarrick and claiming that Pope Francis nevertheless repealed sanctions put on him by Pope Benedict and greatly elevated McCarrick’s influence within the Church. The letter makes several other ecclesiastical nuclear bomb-level allegations about the people around Francis as well.

It is a meticulous letter, laying out a timeline, giving dates, locations, naming names, saying precisely where documentation can be found to back up his allegations, and citing several people who could either corroborate or disprove his allegations. Indeed, Pope Emeritus Benedict has already confirmed one of his claims.

You would think this would be one of the biggest stories of our lifetime. A whistleblower! From the Vatican! And at least one Bishop and one Cardinal have already said they find the accusations credible and worthy of investigation.

The media should be all over this, right? They would if it was Benedict.

But it’s Francis so the media is … running interference for him.

Did you ever think you would see the day when the mainstream media would be invested in defending the Pope’s reputation against credible claims of the like leveled by Archbishop Vigano?

The one serious claim against Vigano is that he stopped some investigation of sex abuse by a Minnesota archbishop. Like the allegations Vigano levels against others, that accusation, too, deserves a full airing.

But Pope Francis and Vigano both declaring they won’t say another word about the letter is unacceptable. You can’t make such accusations or be a pope on the receiving end of them and just go silent. To leave a cloud of this magnitude hanging over the Church is itself a leadership failure of the highest order.

And what the media is doing is atrocious. Do they only care about the victims of sexual abuse if they were abused by conservatives?

Someone linked to a New York Times piece yesterday that was little more than a hit job on Vigano. His letter is “especially inconvenient for Pope Francis,” you see.

Seriously. “Inconvenient.” That was what the Grey Lady said about accusations that Francis elevated the influence of Cardinal McCarrick despite knowing that he was accused of serial sex abuse.

Can. you. imagine. if. it. was. Benedict?

And Vigano, according to The Times, is just an “ambitious Italian who likes good red wine.” And he was- — gasp — “seen” at a conservative event speaking with the LifeSite News writer who translated his article into English.

And LifeSite News and the National Catholic Register are just conservative outlets anyway, that are homes for Francis critics says The Times. And the Register reported on Benedict corroborating one of Vigano’s allegations “without attribution.”

Where is the attribution that Vigano is an “ambitious Italian who likes good red wine”? And, however much you may not like the Register’s leanings, dear New York Times, it’s the most serious organ of journalism in the English-speaking Catholic world. If your response to the Vigano story is to smear the professional credibility of the National Catholic

Register, dear NYT, you’re just not being honest.

How about where I live in Connecticut?

Well, the Waterbury Republican-American has — are you sitting down? — NOTHING in today’s paper. The daily newspaper of the most Catholic city in our state has not a single wire story or anything on one of the most explosive events in the Church in our lifetime.

The Hartford Courant has a Washington Post story on page three. The headline is “Cardinal: Pontiffs knew of allegations.” Get it? Pontiffs with an “s,” in the plural. You have to read several paragraphs to learn that the allegations are really against Francis and that Benedict put sanctions on McCarrick.

And The Post says it couldn’t reach Benedict to confirm but doesn’t tell you that the Register already did, even though it cites the “conservative” Register’s reporting elsewhere.

The Post says Vigano uses “American culture war language” like “left wing” and “right wing” but doesn’t bother to tell you that Vigano is actually quoting Pope Francis using that language with him, to describe the American Church as Francis sees it.

We are also helpfully informed that it was Vigano who arranged Pope Francis’ “hugely controversial” meeting with Kim Davis when he was in the U.S. but that Francis’ circle of advisors say the meeting was a “set up” by Vigano to harm the pope and that Francis “didn’t intend to affirm” Davis.

To which one can’t help but ask, why not? How did the Church go in the space of just a few years from fighting same-sex marriage to throwing people like Kim Davis under the bus?

This last claim by Francis’ circle is, if anything, a corroborating in itself of the general gist of Vigano’s letter about a pro-gay coterie around Francis. And an explanation for why the media doesn’t care about Vigano’s allegations.

But the people of God should care.

And oh, how I hate that language. “People of God,” “We are the Church,” the use of the phrase “the institutional Church” so as to distinguish from the real Church, etc.

I heard it all before, 25 years ago when I ran with the liberal dissident crowd. Back when I attended Call to Action conferences and subscribed to the NCR and America Magazine and Commonweal and so forth. It was the lingua franca of the disloyal left and now the most faithful Catholics spout it daily.

But whose fault is that? There is a big difference between using those phrases as a weapon to destroy the deposit of faith that Christ entrusted to his Apostles and their successors and using it in the context of demanding to know the truth of Archbishop Vigano’s allegations.

The most loyal Catholics in the Church have been radicalized by the abysmal failures of leadership that brought us to this moment.

So, yes, Vigano’s letter needs a full investigation and finding of facts by the Church itself. And the media needs to put aside its gross partisanship and do its job for once. The way they would have if it was Benedict.

