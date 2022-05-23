The “mark of the beast” as described in the New Testament’s Book of Revelation can be interpreted as a mark that will regulate trade. But even the Book of Revelation didn’t include a pill you could swallow that would allow the government to see if you have complied with your orders. This is beyond sinister.

A clip of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla describing his company’s new technology to a group of elites at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has gone viral on social media over the past few days. (Dr. Bourla’s full remarks can be accessed on the forum’s website.)

Bourla told colleagues: “It is basically a biological chip that is in the tablet. And once you take the tablet and it dissolves into your stomach, it sends a signal that you took the tablet. So, imagine the applications of that, the compliance. The insurance companies to know that the medicines that patients should take, they do take them. It is fascinating what happens in this field.”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla explains Pfizer’s new tech to Davos crowd: “ingestible pills” – a pill with a tiny chip that send a wireless signal to relevant authorities when the pharmaceutical has been digested. “Imagine the compliance,” he says pic.twitter.com/uYapKJGDJx — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 20, 2022

This isn’t the first time Bourla’s words from that forum have been in the public eye. In January, USA Today published a “fact check” about the video to debunk reports that it had something to do with vaccines developed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact check noted that the forum took place years before the coronavirus outbreak, and said Bourla was simply answering a question.

“At the event, an audience member asked Bourla how certain technology can be used to guarantee that a patient will take a drug. In response, Bourla brought up an FDA-approved drug containing a digital sensor that can track if the medicine has been digested,” the fact check stated.

After explaining that the pill in question referred to a medication to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression, the fact check emphasized that Bourla’s comments predated the coronavirus pandemic and had nothing to do with its treatment.

“Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment pills and COVID-19 vaccines do not contain digital tracking sensors,” it concluded.

That’s good to hear, but might not be as comforting as the fact check writer intended. In fact, we can easily imagine the applications of such a technology. And it fills us with stone-cold fear: What other pills might various governments have an interest in ensuring their people take?

If Bourla’s words don’t scare you, perhaps those of Hebrew University professor Yuval Noah Harari, the top adviser to forum founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, will. The video below contains a compilation of Harari’s greatest hits. It’s hard to believe he’s even making these statements out loud.

I’ve transcribed all of his remarks because each was more breathtaking than the next.

Speaking at a WEF panel, Harari says, “Covid is critical because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimize, total biometric surveillance. … We need not just to monitor people, we need to monitor what’s happening under their skin.”

In an appearance on CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Harari told host Anderson Cooper, “What we have seen so far is corporations and governments collecting data about where we go, who we meet, what movies we watch. The next phase is the surveillance going under our skin.”

Harari explained to India Today’s Rahul Kanwal, “We now see mass surveillance systems established even in democratic countries which previously rejected them. We also see a change in the nature of surveillance. Previously, surveillance was mainly above the skin. Now it’s going under the skin. Governments want to know not just where we go or who we meet. Above all, they want to know what is happening under our skin. What’s our body temperature? What is our blood pressure? What is our medical condition?”

In other, unspecified clips, he said: “Now, humans are developing even bigger powers than ever before. We are really acquiring divine powers of creation and destruction. We are really upgrading humans into gods. We are acquiring the power to reengineer life.”

“I know that in recent years, we saw populist politicians undermining — deliberately — the trust that people have in important institutions like universities, like respectable media outlets. These populist politicians told people that say scientists are this small elite, disconnected from the real people.”

“I mean, all these stories about Jesus rising from the dead and being the son of God, this is fake news.”

“Humans are now hackable animals,” Harari declared, giving his pronouncement a moment to sink in. “You know, there’s a common view that humans, they have this soul or spirit and they have free will and nobody knows what’s happening inside me, so whatever I choose, whether in the election or whether in the supermarket, this is my free will. That’s over.”

World Economic Forum shill, Yuval Noah Hariri: “Covid is critical because this is what convinces people to accept to legitimize total biometric surveillance. We need to not just monitor people, we need to monitor what’s happening under their skin”pic.twitter.com/qoPKVGxR7d — Maajid أبو عمّار (@MaajidNawaz) May 21, 2022

We can easily guess who won’t be taking Pfizer’s pills or any pills containing a biological chip — every single member of elite on the planet.

I’ve never heard anyone speak like this. Never. I suppose that’s because I’m not a member of the global elite. To this exalted group, obtaining absolute power over the masses is something they’re entitled to.

They are somehow authorized to “monitor what’s happening under our skin.” As technology advances, they will gain access to our thoughts. As I see it, the ultimate goal is to control our thoughts.

The end game for this group of globalists is nothing short of absolute power over humanity.

And if that happens, the new world order will be complete.

