You remember the drill. Posters, TV announcements, social media posts, even electric highway traffic signs all bore the same message: Get vaccinated. Save yourself. Save your family. Save your community.

Get vaccinated.

Except the vaccines don’t always prevent COVID.

Case in point — Albert Bourla, CEO of big vaccine pusher Pfizer, got the shot four times.

But he got COVID. Twice in two months.

And he’s the guy who last year said those making profits by spreading “misinformation” about the shots were “criminals.”

Yet, despite getting COVID, Bourla celebrates his shots. That’s because — and some say there’s evidence to support this ––the shots reduce the effect of symptoms.

In Bourla’s case, he reported testing positive for COVID but had no symptoms.

I have tested positive for COVID. I’m feeling well & symptom free. I’ve not had the new bivalent booster yet, as I was following CDC guidelines to wait 3 months since my previous COVID case which was back in mid-August. While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us. — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) September 24, 2022

But at what risk? Data are hard to come by (no doubt, intentionally).

Then there was the claim by Bourla that Pfizer’s shot was 100 percent effective in preventing COVID among a sample of 800 South Africans.

Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing #COVID19 cases in South Africa. 100%! https://t.co/E2ksTJSopU — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) April 1, 2021

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, yes. Sort of.

The company revised its vaccine’s effectiveness to 91 percent, based on a larger sample size and a longer test period, Aljazeera reported.

But then came the omicron variant. Against it, Pfizer’s shot was determined to be 30 percent effective, according to an analysis of 78,000 people in South Africa, NPR said.

Another study of blood plasma from just 12 people in South African showed the Pfizer shot’s omicron effectiveness may have been as low as 23 percent, Time reported.

So effects surrounding COVID have not been as simplistic as the propaganda made them out to be.

After all, President Joe Biden told everyone to get vaccinated so they wouldn’t get COVID.

But, despite vaccination, he got COVID.

America’s doctor-in-chief, Anthony Fauci, declared that by all that is sacred by science (as embodied in himself), everyone should be vaccinated. Fauci took Pfizer’s drug, but he got COVID.

In the face of it all, it was determined early in the pandemic that older people with multiple co-morbidities were most at risk of dying. The risk to children has been statistically near zero.

Yet Pfizer, which has made billions from COVID shots, was salivating over giving the shots to children and babies. In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the company, along with Moderna, approval to give the shots to infants as young as 6 months.

So here we are. COVID is over, except perhaps in the minds of some public health officials, Democratic politicians and pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer.

The past two and a half years have been costly. But I’ll not dwell on the harm to human health, economies, education, social interactions and all the other things prompted by events separate from the COVID sickness itself.

Other than to say that many have come to the conclusion that two more institutions can be removed from the realm of needed public trust: Big Pharma and its close ally, Big Medicine.

