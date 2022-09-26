Parler Share
Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer pharmaceutical company, waits to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Jan. 17, 2019, in New York City.
Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer pharmaceutical company, waits to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Jan. 17, 2019, in New York City. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Pfizer CEO Posted Study Showing 100% Vaccine Effectiveness and Wanted Naysayers Crushed, Now He's Got COVID for Second Time in 2 Months

 By Mike Landry  September 26, 2022 at 3:14pm
You remember the drill. Posters, TV announcements, social media posts, even electric highway traffic signs all bore the same message: Get vaccinated. Save yourself. Save your family. Save your community.

Get vaccinated.

Except the vaccines don’t always prevent COVID.

Case in point — Albert Bourla, CEO of big vaccine pusher Pfizer, got the shot four times.

But he got COVID. Twice in two months.

Biden Says Republicans Are Taking Credit for 'Bldhyindclapding' - Even the WH Has No Idea What He Meant

And he’s the guy who last year said those making profits by spreading “misinformation” about the shots were “criminals.”

Yet, despite getting COVID, Bourla celebrates his shots. That’s because — and some say there’s evidence to support this ––the shots reduce the effect of symptoms.

In Bourla’s case, he reported testing positive for COVID but had no symptoms.

But at what risk? Data are hard to come by (no doubt, intentionally).

Then there was the claim by Bourla that Pfizer’s shot was 100 percent effective in preventing COVID among a sample of 800 South Africans.

Fauci Laughed at 'American Rubes He Was Fooling' According to a New Book Describing Him as 'Cynical' and an 'Egomaniac'

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, yes. Sort of.

The company revised its vaccine’s effectiveness to 91 percent, based on a larger sample size and a longer test period, Aljazeera reported.

But then came the omicron variant. Against it, Pfizer’s shot was determined to be 30 percent effective, according to an analysis of 78,000 people in South Africa, NPR said.

Another study of blood plasma from just 12 people in South African showed the Pfizer shot’s omicron effectiveness may have been as low as 23 percent, Time reported.

So effects surrounding COVID have not been as simplistic as the propaganda made them out to be.

After all, President Joe Biden told everyone to get vaccinated so they wouldn’t get COVID.

But, despite vaccination, he got COVID.

America’s doctor-in-chief, Anthony Fauci, declared that by all that is sacred by science (as embodied in himself), everyone should be vaccinated. Fauci took Pfizer’s drug, but he got COVID.

In the face of it all, it was determined early in the pandemic that older people with multiple co-morbidities were most at risk of dying. The risk to children has been statistically near zero.

Yet Pfizer, which has made billions from COVID shots, was salivating over giving the shots to children and babies. In June, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the company, along with Moderna, approval to give the shots to infants as young as 6 months.

So here we are. COVID is over, except perhaps in the minds of some public health officials, Democratic politicians and pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer.

The past two and a half years have been costly. But I’ll not dwell on the harm to human health, economies, education, social interactions and all the other things prompted by events separate from the COVID sickness itself.

Other than to say that many have come to the conclusion that two more institutions can be removed from the realm of needed public trust: Big Pharma and its close ally, Big Medicine.

Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.




Conversation