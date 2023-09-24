Pfizer Recruits Super Bowl Champ to Be Official Spokesman for COVID Booster

Big Pharma company Pfizer desperately recruited popular NFL star Travis Kelce to be its new spokesman for the latest COVID-19 vaccine, but to show how much confidence he has in his choice, Kelce immediately turned off the comments on his own Instagram post.

Kelce posted a video meant to be lighthearted and amusing, though many feel it is cringeworthy, to push the new vax on Saturday with the hashtag “Pfizer Partner.”

“With my schedule, saving time is key,” the post read. “The CDC says you can get this season’s updated COVID-19 shot when you get your flu shot if you’re due for both. That’s why I got two shots in one stop! Ask your doctor or pharmacist if it would be right for you. You can also visit CDC’s vaccines.gov to learn more and schedule an appointment.”

The post’s caption concludes helpfully with: “This video is for US residents only and is intended to be viewed as it was originally produced in partnership with Pfizer. The information provided is for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace discussions with a healthcare provider.”

The video features Kelce, a big Biden supporter, in various amusing situations as he daydreams ahead of getting his COVID shot along with his flu shot with the tagline “two things at once.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)



Kelce, though instantly took guff from social media users, especially since he turned off the comments on his Instagram post right at the outset.

The Hodge Twins blasted Kelce as a “clown” for joining up with Pfizer and Big Pharma.

“Travis Kelce sold his soul to Pfizer to push the clot shots, what a [clown],” they wrote.

Travis Kelce sold his soul to Pfizer to push the clot shots, what a 🤡 pic.twitter.com/c7gUEMjqbM — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 23, 2023

X user Chief Nerd also pointed out that the post is “his only post with the comments turned off.”

NFL Tight End Travis Kelce is Pfizer’s Latest Poster Boy for the New COVID Booster Note: This is his only post with the comments turned off pic.twitter.com/AaYR03JEvf — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 23, 2023

Others were just as dubious over the vaccine video.

Sold out to big pharma, prob doesn’t even realize what he did — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 23, 2023

Dude should be so ashamed of himself. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 23, 2023

This is pathetic.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 24, 2023

The fact that Kelce knew to turn those comments off shows how much he rued what his fans might have to say about his decision to become a Big Pharma pitchman.

It seems unlikely that this will hurt Kelce’s career, but it still shows just how divisive these vaccines and COVID cures are with many Americans.

