Months after winning the Sony Open in Hawaii, PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray died Saturday at the age of 30.

No details were given about the cause of his death.

Murray had been playing in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth.

After a first-found 68, he struggled in the second round on Friday and made three straight bogeys on holes 14-16, according to Golf Digest.

At that point he withdrew from play, citing an illness.

Alcohol addiction and depression had stalked Murray for several years, but his Sony Open win followed two 2023 wins on the Korn Ferry Tour that allowed him to regain his PGA Tour card.

After his January victory, Murray said, “It’s not easy. I wanted to give up a lot of times. Give up on myself. Give up on the game of golf. Give up on life, at times.”

Peter Malnati played with Grayson Murray during the first two rounds this week. Visibly shaken, this is heartbreaking to watch as Amanda Balionis is emotional, too. @flushingitgolf pic.twitter.com/mVLeSKvo6e — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 25, 2024

“When you get tired of fighting, let someone else fight for you. … I hope everyone at home watching can get a little inspiration from it. If I can just help one person, that’s all it takes … I knew today was not going to change my life, but it did change my career, and I’m excited,” he said then.

In a post on X after Murray’s passing, caddie Jay Green told the Golf Channel “Grayson was the absolute best.”

“Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend. He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply,” he said.

A message from caddie Jay Green on the passing of Grayson Murray. (via @BrentleyGC) pic.twitter.com/fsjFN6YNts — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 25, 2024

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced the news.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” he said according to a PGA news release.

“The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones,” Monahan said.

“I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes,” he added.

