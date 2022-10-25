An 11-year-old British girl called “a beautiful kind soul” by her parents died on Oct. 14.

Annabel Greenhalgh had just started at Alcester Grammar School not long before she died. No cause of death was revealed in the report on her death by the Birmingham Mail.

“Annabel was one of the best friends that someone could ever have,” classmate Violet Mingins said, according to the Stratford Observer.

“She was kind and a joy to be around. My friends and I were devastated when we heard the news. We will miss you Annabel.”

Annabel Greenhalgh was the “centre of her family’s universe”https://t.co/rst5PPqR2y — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) October 24, 2022

Her mother Josie, told Birmingham Mail the girl had spent a significant amount of time at Birmingham Children’s Hospital and that the city was “very special” to the family.

The girl’s mom said she wanted “as many people as possible to know how wonderful Annabel was.”

In a statement, her parents Josie and Craig, from Warwick, which is located southeast of Birmingham, said they were “completely and utterly devastated to announce the passing of Annabel on Friday 14th October. The magnitude of our shock, grief and complete emptiness is unimaginable. “

“She was the center of our universe. Our hearts are shattered,” they wrote.

The statement offered a tribute to the girl.

“We were so incredibly proud of Annabel. She was an inspiration to all. She had a beautiful, kind soul. She was gentle, phenomenally bright, fun and always inclusive of everyone. She was loved by so many,” the statement said.

“We have found comfort in the outpouring of love for her in our community and thank everyone that attended her vigil last night. We pray she felt the love for her,” the statement said.

The class she attended also issued a statement, according to the Stratford-on-Avon Herald.

“Annabel, you always brought a kind smile and funny news with you every day to school. Everyone you met quickly became your friend and knew you as an amazing person,” the statement said.

The statement said the other students admired “your positive outlook on life and loved your big heart.”

The statement added that “everybody will miss not seeing your smile in the morning.”

“You will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts,” the statement said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.