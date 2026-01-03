Share
Phil Mickelson of Hyflyers GC walks the 16th fairway on day two of LIV Golf Indianapolis at The Club at Chatham Hills on Aug. 16, 2025, in Westfield, Indiana. (Justin Casterline / Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson Calls on California to Stop Collecting Taxes Until Fraud is Stopped: 'Will Only Fund More Fraud'

 By Jack Davis  January 3, 2026 at 8:30am
Golf legend Phil Mickelson said that state revenue in California is little more than fuel for fraud.

Mickelson sounded off in a series of posts on X this week.

“No amount of tax can help CA until the fraud problem gets fixed. CA fraud makes MN look like amateurs,” Mickelson wrote.

The post linked to discussions of a wealth tax in California that would target the state’s richest residents.

As the New Year dawned on Thursday, Mickelson said giving the state government more money is the wrong way to go.


“Instead of stopping the fraud and theft and getting back the money, the plan is more taxes for already the highest taxed citizens in the country,” he wrote.

Mickelson’s comments linked to another post from Rep. Keven Kiley, a Republican from California, that alleged fraud is rampant in the state.

“Why is it so stunningly easy to defraud the State of California? 1.2 million fake community college applications. $32 billion in unemployment fraud. $24 billion in homeless funds lost. $17 billion on a nonexistent High-Speed Rail. $650 million on a cancelled 911 system,” Kiley wrote.

“We need answers. This is on top of a State Audit that just classified 8 separate agencies as at “high-risk” of serious “waste, fraud, abuse, or mismanagement,” with the number doubling during Newsom’s tenure. The Auditor found, among other things, that the State has missed 6 straight financial reporting deadlines and that massive improper payments for SNAP, Medi-Cal, and EDD are putting billions at risk,” he continued.

Mickelson then said enough is enough.

“How about no new taxes until government gets rid of fraud. Until that happens more taxes will only fund more fraud,” he wrote.

In a later post on Thursday, Mickelson said Democrats cannot turn off the funding spigot without alienating their base.

“The dilemma for all Democrats is if you stop the fraud, illegal immigration, and voter fraud in CA, then Republicans win CA and have a huge majority throughout the country. The Democrat party all but ends,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation