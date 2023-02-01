Parler Share
Sports
News

Philadelphia Eagles Player Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges Ahead of Super Bowl

 By Randy DeSoto  February 1, 2023 at 11:00am
Parler Share

Philadelphia Eagles rookie offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted in his native Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced the alleged criminal conduct on Wednesday.

The Guernsey County indictment says Sills, 25, “did engage in sexual conduct” with a victim and “purposely compelled her to submit by force or threat of force” on Dec. 5, 2019.

Further, prosecutors allege that he restrained the liberty of his victim, preventing her from leaving.

A grand jury indicted Sills on one count of felony rape and one count of felony kidnapping this week.

Trending:
After Adam Schiff Gets Called Out for Lie on CNN, A Big Change Takes Place on Screen

The news comes less than two weeks before the Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The New York Post reported that Sills appeared in only one regular-season game, playing four snaps on special teams against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 9.

The Eagles won the game 20-17.

Will you watch the Super Bowl?

Sills played for both West Virginia University and Oklahoma State University.

He signed on with the Eagles before the 2022 season as an undrafted free agent.

Sills is due to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Super Bowl, according to a news release from the Ohio attorney general’s office.

The case will be prosecuted by the office’s Special Prosecutions Section.

Related:
Mother Makes History With Both Her Sons Set to Play in Super Bowl

Neither the Eagles nor Sills had publicly addressed the allegations as of early Wednesday, according to the Post.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio wrote that the backup guard’s “relative importance to the team and the serious nature of the charges could (and perhaps should) result in Sills summarily being released by the Eagles.”

The Eagles handily defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game Sunday.

The team last won the Super Bowl in 2018, besting Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Philadelphia Eagles Player Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges Ahead of Super Bowl
Watch Bill Gates' Face as an Unvaccinated Man Wins the Australian Open
Kari Lake Holds Electric 'Save Arizona' Rally with 4x Capacity Trying to Get In - Even Trump Called In
'God Has Your Back': Yellowstone Actor Shares How His Faith Influences His Career
Sorbo's "Rise of the Antichrist" Movie Modernizes "Left Behind" Story, Showing Govt's New Power to Control
See more...

Conversation