Philadelphia Influencer Who Challenged Police to Arrest Her During Looting Cries as She's Hit with 6 Felonies

A social media personality who dared police to arrest her as she gleefully incited looting and rioting in Philadelphia on Tuesday was seen crying in her mug shot after being charged with six felonies.

On Wednesday, Dayjia Blackwell — known online as “Meatball” — was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, riot, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and criminal mischief, the New York Post reported.

The influencer was also slapped with two misdemeanor charges of receipt of stolen property and disorderly conduct, according to WTXF-TV.

Blackwell’s teary-eyed mug shot was a stark contrast to her obnoxious bluster on Tuesday night, when she recorded herself encouraging and engaging in the mass looting.

Teary-eyed influencer ‘Meatball’ who livestreamed Philadelphia looting mayhem charged with 6 felonies https://t.co/TWBUOywPjk pic.twitter.com/1CpyzP4JK3 — New York Post (@nypost) September 28, 2023

At one point, she looked into her camera and dared cops to arrest her.

“Tell the police they’re either gonna lock me up tonight, or it’s gonna get lit,” she taunted, according to the Post. “This is what happens when we don’t get justice in this city.”

The looting was an emotionally incontinent reaction to a judge’s ruling earlier Tuesday to dismiss all charges against Mark Dial, a Philadelphia cop who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry, a black driver who wielded a knife during a traffic stop.

In throwing out the case, the judge agreed with defense attorneys that Dial had acted in self-defense.

Not surprisingly, lawless goons simply used the case as an opportunistic excuse to commit crimes.

Blackwell’s video showed a mob of looters breaking into an Apple store and stealing phones and tablets, the Post reported.

“Free iPhones! Free iPhones,” she yelled.

Numerous other businesses — including Foot Locker, Lululemon and several liquor stores — were also robbed and vandalized.

BREAKING: Instagram influencer DayJia livestreams herself looting stores in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/Ou7KUg2d3D — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 27, 2023

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

“Everybody must eat! Everybody must eat!” Philadelphia tonight. pic.twitter.com/hIZ5mio4Eo — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) September 27, 2023

This happened 5 minutes from the Liberty Bell and right down the street from where the founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. This is what liberalism has done to our country pic.twitter.com/GVt3ENzls1 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) September 27, 2023



John Stanford, Philadelphia’s interim police commissioner, said 52 people were arrested on Tuesday night.

He said “Meatball” played a key role in inciting the looting.

“She may be responsible for a lot of other people being arrested because she encouraged those folks and they were, quite frankly, dumb enough to engage and participate, and there are going to be consequences for that,” Stanford told WCAU-TV.

Mayor Jim Kenney also blamed Blackwell for the mayhem, telling WCAU she was “livestreaming the whole thing … and created, basically incited, the riot.”

Despite the arrests, the looting continued for a second night on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, “Meatball” was mocked on social media over her glum mugshot, with one commenter coining the nickname “Meatbawl” for her.

pic.twitter.com/araDFNbgX8 — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 28, 2023

Sadly, Philadelphia is among the numerous once-great cities roiled by crime thanks to destructive left-wing policies.

